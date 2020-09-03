Comfort should be the priority when choosing eyeglasses. You need them to correct your vision, and you should choose ones that match your vision problems. An incorrect choice might make you feel uncomfortable and won’t help you see clearly. Progressive lenses are an excellent option. These are some of the reasons to consider using them.

It’s easy to get used to

If you’re transitioning to the use of progressive lenses, it’s a seamless process. You won’t have a hard time using them if you’re already using prescription lenses. Even if you adjusted the power of the current lenses, you will still find it easy to adjust.

You can address various eyesight concerns

The upper section of the glasses allows you to see clearly at a distance. When you can’t see clearly from afar, you need to look through the upper area. For reading text messages and books, the lower area of the glasses is useful. The middle section lets you see things at an intermediate distance. It’s also a practical option since you don’t need to purchase different glasses to deal with various eyesight problems. You can have everything at once.

You can find modern-looking options

Some people hesitate to use progressive lenses because they look like the ones most seniors use. The good thing is that you won’t find it hard to get modern and flexible designs that look great for younger users. Stylish glasses are perfect for any occasion. Whether you want to use them on regular days or for special events, there are options available. Even smaller lenses are now available, and they weren’t an option before. Modern technology has made smaller lenses possible. You look younger when using them.

There are no bifocal lenses

The lines could be distracting, and you will find it harder to see. Progressive lenses do away with these lines, so your vision doesn’t get affected. You can easily adjust to the changes, and there’s minimal impact on your comfort level.

There are different materials available

If you want to use an anti-reflective coating, it’s an option for progressive lenses now. They reduce distracting reflections and help improve the appearance. Polarized and photochromic options are also available. With more choices available, you will find one that suits your needs and lifestyle.

You can buy them online

You don’t need to find a local clinic where you can purchase progressive lenses. During the pandemic, when most establishments aren’t operating normally, you will get what you want online. The final lenses will go straight to your place, and you can use them right away. Repairs and adjustments also won’t be a problem.

Given these reasons, it’s time to consider using progressive lenses. You will look amazing in them, and you can easily adjust to the new glasses. You won’t have to keep changing your glasses, depending on what you need to see at a given time. With the right brand, you can expect your glasses to last longer.

Image: Melanie Kreutz https://unsplash.com/photos/WPkQPlNGhc8