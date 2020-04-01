A fortune teller who correctly predicted Brexit and England winning the Cricket World Cup using asparagus has revealed her top tips for 2020.

Jemima Packington, 64, is the world’s only Asparamancer and claims she can peer into the future by tossing the veg in the air and interpreting how the spears land.

She predicts that in 2020 Donald Trump will win a second term – but will again face impeachment and be booted out of office.

“Smooth Brexit”

Jemima, of Bath, also revealed several high-profile sporting personalities will be embroiled in scandals while the country will benefit from a “smooth” Brexit.

She claims continued turmoil within the Royal Family is expected to result in some members being relinquished of official duties.

Jemima says to expect more royal births and even a bereavement this year while a shake up of the major political parties is also on the horizon.

She also believes more countries will take action to fight global warming and independent and small retailers in Britain will enjoy a resurgence.

Jemima began making predictions aged eight-year-old and said she inherited the gift from her elderly aunt who used to read tea leaves.

Correct predictions

Last year, she correctly predicted cricket success for England, Big Brother returning to our screens and US romantic musical ‘A Star is Born’ winning an Oscar

She also foresaw the closure of household British businesses – Thomas Cook and Mothercare both closed for good in the last 12 months.

Jemima also said 2019 would see a year of extreme temperatures, which proved to be the case in the UK and worldwide.

She said: “When I cast the asparagus, it creates patterns and it is the patterns I interpret. I’m able to interpret the patterns left by the asparagus

“I am usually about 75-90 per cent accurate with my predictions. I go through my predictions each year and think: ‘Yep, that’s happened, yep, that’s happened.’

“Occasionally I get one slightly off, where I haven’t quite read it correctly, but I’m never far off.”

2020 predictions

* Trump will win a second term; he will however face impeachment again and this time it will be carried through.

* Concerns about global warming will again take centre stage but more countries will take action to minimise the threat to the planet.

“The instances of storms, typhoons, hurricanes and flooding will increase tenfold, directly attributable to global warming. The UK will not escape this and especially flooding.

* Sports and sporting personalities will be embroiled in scandals including some high-profile and much-loved names. The nation will be shocked by some of the revelations.

* Brexit will happen smoothly and will not cause the problems that were anticipated.

*A real shake up of the major political parties will take place sooner than expected.

*There will be a resurgence of independent retailers and smaller shops. Shop Local will start to mean something again.

*The youngest person ever to win an Oscar will be heralded as an acting talent of the future.

*There will be continued turmoil within the Royal family and this will result in certain members being precluded from Royal duties and have privileges withdrawn but the Sovereign will prevail. More royal births but royal bereavements too.

*A renowned showbiz personality will announce his retirement from public life which will come as a great surprise, but he will receive an honour for his achievements.

*A review of the BBC licence fee will take place and the fee will be reduced or abolished completely.

*A review will take place of the standards set for education from kindergarten to university. This will lead to radical reforms and more challenging standards.

*The interest in veganism will plateau as people will find it difficult to embrace no animal products being consumed.

*The Vale of Evesham asparagus will be heralded as the most prized vegetable worldwide.

