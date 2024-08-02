Economics and politics commentator Grace Blakeley has neatly summed up how everything Mark Baum said at the end of The Big Short has come true.

Riots have broken out across the country in the wake of the tragic events in Southport, with demonstrators wearing England flags and waving banners saying “enough is enough” and “stop the boats”.

Anti-immigration rhetoric was stoked by false news reports that the triple murder suspect who we now know to be Axel Rudakubana from Banks in Lancashire was an asylum seeker called Ali Al-Shakati who arrived in the UK on a small boat and was ‘on the MI6 watchlist’.

The angry scenes also included loud chants of: “We want our country back” and: “Oh Tommy Robinson,” referring to the right-wing activist. One man wore a shirt with the slogan: “Nigel Farage for Prime Minister, Tommy Robinson for Home Secretary.”

Taking to social media, Blakeley posted that her little brother asked her why everything suddenly “seems so f*cked”, to which she explained that much of the resentment can be traced back to before the financial crisis.

My little brother asked me why everything suddenly seems so fucked – and this is about as simple an answer as I could give. pic.twitter.com/MZ4SVU3ZDT — Grace Blakeley (@graceblakeley) August 2, 2024

Her explanation echoes the words of Mark Baum in The Big Short, who said in a closing scene:

“I have a feeling in a few years people are going to be doing what they always do when the economy tanks. They will be blaming immigrants and poor people.”

Watch the clip in full below:

