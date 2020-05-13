Brixton-based online retailer Honest Grapes is running a series of much-needed Wine Therapy Sessions starting tonight with a Bordeaux tasting.

Jonathan Maltus, 100-point Saint-Emilion winemaker, will be joining the club’s Wine Director Tom Harrow for a unique online tasting, trying the first samples of his new 2019s: Pontet-Labrie, Le Dôme, Château Teyssier and Vieux Château Mazerat.

Jonathan is one of the pioneers of garage wine and, as Will Lyons of the Sunday Times says, “what he has achieved in Bordeaux is nothing short of remarkable”.

This informal tasting will be an exclusive opportunity to get personal insights into the new vintage from Jonathan, the maverick winemaker, and Tom, the “nattiest dresser in the wine trade”!

Other events this month include ‘Around the World in 48 wines’ which will comprise of three wines at each tasting (sent in advance to attendees).

Those signed up to the event will join the guys live via Zoom.

Find out more here.

