In order to live free and happily you must sacrifice boredom. It is not always an easy sacrifice. — Richard Bach, from Illusions

There is nothing hidden between Heaven and Earth — Venezuelan Proverb

Donkey’s lips do not fit onto a horse’s mouth.

Happy Birthday! Romance will start with a few rocky patches, but towards the end of the year you’ll regain the balance that you’ll need, along with some perspective. The New Year will see you being much more active and proactive. You’ll have a burst of energy which will help you achieve your goals! The early months of the new year are likely to start with a financial boost amid some general mishaps, especially when February brings you some unexpected luck with money. However, at the same time you will be increasingly disorganised. Over the spring months your family or close friends will give you whatever practical support you will need as you find yourself trying to make such major changes in your life around your career ambitions.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The moon is likely to have quite a reviving effect on emotional and romantic matters. If you’re attached, try making a sweet and traditional gesture: think chocolates and flowers. If you’re single, then you should find that there’s a much lighter-hearted vibe to the evening! Todays Numbers: 3, 11, 17, 21, 30, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The lunar aspects should temper the couple of influences that are making you feel a little too reckless. This should balance your mood just in time for one specific matter and possibly in time for a romantic interlude. That said; you may need to think before speaking! Todays Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 27, 33, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Incoming information needs to be viewed with a certain amount of objectivity. The same could be said of a specific individual too. Someone new and exciting may well fire you up, but it’s possible that you’ll assume a little too much. Try not to impose ideals and expectations on others! Todays Numbers: 1, 8, 19, 25, 32, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Major planetary influences are likely to create both an inner calm and a less helpful sense of nostalgia. Investing your energies into a new projects and pursuits (on a personal level and in your career) will be constructive. It may be a day to let go of something that’s no longer useful! Todays Numbers: 7, 14, 21, 30, 38, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s a distinct switch in your general approach, thanks to a slightly serious vibe. That said; if you’re firmly back in sensible-mode and don’t want to be distracted from it, then do be tactful about it Communications are clearer again, and it may be possible to clear up a recent misunderstanding! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 23, 32, 36, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Major planetary changes shift the focus from self to career issues. It is a good time to take the next small step in order to secure or initiate the next career advance, promotion or boost. It may feel important for you to be noticed, but it will be more important to project the right image! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 20, 30, 38, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 New hopes/goals will serve you well in the long run, but for today you might want to fine-tune your tactics on the career front. It may be too soon to implement huge changes, even if others seem very encouraging. It’s very definitely a day in which to recognise your limits! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 25, 29, 36, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The planets have suddenly become a little deeper and a little dreamier and it’s possible that you’ll realise you now have either a new source of support or an unexpected lifeline of some sort. Don’t be tempted to overuse this resource: keep it in reserve for those rainier days! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 17, 28, 33, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Romance and friendships could overlap, but you may not recognize the crucial first signs for a while. New faces appearing on the scene may well slip under your radar, but don’t write anyone off. If you’re attached, you could get develop a warm friendship without complications! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 26, 30, 35, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Significant planetary changes are likely to highlight your deeper side. That said; there’s a definite trend towards material acquisitions as well as broader career developments and you may make need to work out a happy balance between plain cash accumulation and job satisfaction! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 21, 32, 36, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The need for a change is likely to build up slowly throughout the day, and develop into a plan later on. However, the planets suggest that making more money or widening your social circle is not the only answer: if something is lacking, it’s most likely to be the sense of doing something significant and meaningful! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 20, 28, 32, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a reasonably good day, with personal decisions or commitments strongly-aspected. That said; major influences could encourage you to take on a little too much too soon. Look to the short-term future. If you do have to commit to anything more, then double check what it is you’re agreeing to! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 31, 36, 43

