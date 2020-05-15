These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The soul is healed by being with children. — Fyodor Dostoyevski

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Those who do not study are only cattle dressed in men’s clothes. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Either do not begin or, having begun, do not give up.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start quietly, but towards mid summer you’ll find that the pace soon quickens. Money will start and continue on a strong note, but you are likely to feel in need of an image change: seek the advice of someone whose sense of style is impeccable before embarking on any course of action! The dip in confidence levels prompting you to change will fade by September, especially when a chance comment gets single hearts fluttering! Those who are attached will find their relationships move to a whole new level! December will bring a slight cash-crisis; start saving now for those rainy days! However the following spring sees you feeling much more secure, thanks to a new and dynamic friend!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Pesky lunar influences are likely to blow minor problems out of proportion today. This is definitely not a good day for heavy emotional discussions or making promises: being too demanding could backfire, giving rise to misunderstandings, which could make things worse! Todays Numbers: 3, 14, 27, 32, 35, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 If you make this a day of action, then you will manage to side- step the heavier planetary influences. If you make this a day of words, you probably won’t! Communications are unreliable today, so if something goes wrong or off-track, then opt to put it right, rather than waste time explaining or clarifying! Todays Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 21, 37, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The moon’s position could make you a little cynical and suspicious today, while a slightly inflexible attitude suggests that you’ll be disinclined to back down, even when proved wrong. Perhaps today isn’t the best day to implement new or untried ideas; stick to what you know! Todays Numbers: 4, 12, 20, 36, 42, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The daytime will be easier than the evening, but the daytime will bring its problems too, thanks to a slightly aloof mood. Offers of help from you will be appreciated, but knowing when to step in and make that offer will be the challenge. A friend could make life a little harder than it needs to be! Todays Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 26, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Mixed influences will put you in quite a dithery mood today. You may need to accept that you can’t please all of the people all of the time, especially when it comes to romance. Watch out for contradicting yourself and over-committing yourself. Think before you speak! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 28, 31, 36, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Yesterday’s haziness fades, but yesterday’s rebellious streak probably won’t. It may feel tempting to skip out of work early, or to ignore any piling chores, but this kind of action won’t do you any favors. Generating some staying power will be hard, but the benefits will become apparent! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 21, 33, 41, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You’re known to be one of the most focused signs, but unusually for you, you’re likely to feel in quite a frivolous mood today. You may feel tempted to drop everything, especially if fun is lacking and work feels too dull. But, it is inadvisable to follow this route! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 17, 32, 36, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It might feel as though everyone has some advice to dispense. It could feel as though you’re being put on the spot, or that you’re being expected to go beyond the call of duty! Indecisive lunar influences certainly won’t help. Don’t try to please everyone today: just do your best! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 21, 28, 33, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Cash matters are likely to need some careful handling today, not least because you’ll feel as though something or someone is applying pressure for you to spend what you really haven’t got. Don’t try and keep up with a friend’s extravagant or reckless spending; be sensible! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 24, 36, 41, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Listen to your inner voice today, because it will act as a guide when opposing influences create confusion. A dilemma or error may create two distinct choices; decisions may seem quite daunting, and feeling time-pressured won’t help. If someone’s applying even more pressure, then perhaps you’ll need to speak out! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 23, 27, 36, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It is likely to be one of those days where you just can’t quite get yourself into gear. This won’t be helped by the fact that your daily routine will seem subject to silly, but irritating interruptions. Try not to get side-tracked by these interruptions; trying to address them will achieve little! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 25, 39, 42, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Heavy planetary influences are causing ripples for everyone today: in your case those ripples will be cash-related. Try not to ignore or dismiss money worries. Pay bills; honour invoices, and don’t spend! Divert your energies: a friend nearby might be feeling low and in need of a pep-talk! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 36, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Katherine Anne Porter, Jamie-Lynn Discala, David Charvet, Madeleine Albright, Trini Lopez, Anna Maria Alberghetti, Eddy Arnold, Emmitt Smith, Lainie Kazan

