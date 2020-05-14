These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Teach only love, for that is what you are! — A Course in Miracles

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Those who wish to sing always find a song. — Swedish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

All beings eat and drink. But they are few who can distinguish flavors.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a slightly frustrating note; a work or school matter may need your full attention. July sees a definite improvement, while August’s planets should help you to clear your thoughts, and firm up decisions. September is interesting: you could find that you get back in touch with an old friend or even an old flame. October and November look great for work-related improvements and cash matters, while December sees you centered more on the home. January is excellent for romance, and February is great for happy family events. New friendships are well aspected in March, while April is the month to introduce you to a new interest!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Try not to let anyone take too much advantage of your good nature today, because you’re unlikely to be able to refuse a request, and you could end up feeling quite hassled! To avoid any growing stress, especially with a family member, then be clear about what you can and can’t do! Todays Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 36, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 If stress develops between you and one of your friends today then suggest a light-hearted shopping trip to ease things between you again. But do bear in mind the point of this shopping trip; even if your cash flow is looking relatively stable you will need to go easy on the purchases! Todays Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 27, 33, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Being evasive or vague is not the best approach to take, especially when it comes to a work or school matters. It might be an idea to opt for honesty today; direct questions will require direct answers. This way you’ll be able to avoid a brewing problem. Sell your ideas; they are worth it! Todays Numbers: 6, 15, 21, 30, 38, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It could be that you’ll find it difficult to express your thoughts today; it is possible that you’ll feel as though no one is listening or that you’re not being taken seriously enough. Don’t worry, Cancer; write your thoughts and ideas down and wait for this minor obstruction to pass, which it will tomorrow! Todays Numbers: 9, 13, 17, 23, 35, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 If romance starts causing one or two headaches for you then blame the current lunar influences, which will thankfully shift tomorrow! It’s likely that you’ll be feeling quite neglected or that you’re trying to get yourself noticed: a change in tactics is what’s needed; playing it cool will work! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 21, 30, 38, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A dithery mood is likely to descend today, which, for a capable sign, might prove to be a frustrating experience. It won’t be so easy to get started and getting certain ideas off the ground will seem beset with problems, but don’t despair, Virgo; use today’s planetary influences to take it easy! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 26, 33, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Avoid the mall today. Your cash flow isn’t a problem, but a couple of frustrating and time-consuming influences suggest that shopping treks will only result in disappointment. It’s more than likely that you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for, so hold on to your money for now! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 28, 37, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Sometimes you can look back on the events of the day and wonder why you said something, and today will be one of those days where you just can’t help putting your foot right in it! Don’t worry though; a family member will be on hand to ease any minor tensions! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 21, 30, 38, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Whatever you might have planned for today, take thirty minutes to go through it all, with a mind to moderating any extravagance or wastefulness. A minor negative aspect moves in today; overspending may provide the buzz you’re looking for, but it is likely to lead to financial hassles. Be sensible! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 32, 41, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A series of wonderful aspects bring a surge of air energy, which means that your natural communication skills are greatly enhanced right now. In addition you are likely experience a significant boost to your self confidence, thanks to a chance compliment or flattering comment! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 17, 21, 30, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Friendships are likely to come under the spotlight today, with a misunderstanding creating some unnecessary stress. You might feel as though a friend is being obstinate or difficult, but given the aspects to the moon it looks as though you’ll be the one who’s being a little unreasonable! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 23, 36, 42, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The day will be fine, but the evening could bring some minor tensions. Inaccurate information, gossip, or rumours should be ignored: don’t rise to the bait and trust a close friend to bring you up to speed. Important romantic decisions are best made before the evening! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 21, 30, 39, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Tim Roth, George Lucas, Tom Cochrane, Cate Blanchett, David Byrne, Danny Wood

