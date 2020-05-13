These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

You must give time to your fellow men — even if it’s a little thing, do something for others — something for which you get no pay but the privilege of doing it. — Albert Schweitzer

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Think much, speak little, write less. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Behind an able man there are always other able men.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead could start with you taking too much on, and then getting despondent because things don’t go your way. However, your impressive levels of insight and intuition will guide you through to a workable alternative, as long as you don’t give up. Don’t be too quick to accept the advice of others around July; again your intuition will be invaluable. You are likely to achieve at work or school, especially in the last few months, but be careful that you don’t commit your time too much. Some time just for you will be necessary so that you can recharge your batteries from time to time. Early autumn will bring some family surprises and lots of fun into your life!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where overloading your work schedule for the wrong reasons may lead to stress. Take care with issuing declarations or guarantees that may be tricky to complete. It may help to be a little more cautious in your speech. It may also be a good idea to think carefully before reversing any recent decisions! Todays Numbers: 4, 13, 25, 28, 32, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 This may not be a brilliant day for anyone, and while you may want to minimise the chance of any bad luck, it’s a day to avoid being too inactive. Specifically; you may tend to sidestep anything that requires commitment and in doing so, you may talk yourself out of something good! Todays Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 36, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 This Friday the 13th is likely to be slightly obstructive for most. For you specifically, take care with chopping and changing tactics. Aspiring to be flexible and adaptable is one thing. However, being seen as unreliable is another. Take extra care with a developing either/or choice on the career front! Todays Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 33, 42, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s not a bad day, but be prepared to encounter a slightly resistant vibe. In addition; while the slower pace shouldn’t increase the work load, as such, it may impact on efficiency levels and/or how you and others manage your time. With this in mind, it’s not the best day to implement major changes! Todays Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 26, 34, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s a slight cosmic ‘go-slow’ to the day, thanks to a stodgy vibe. This could give way, if you allow it, to a slight sense of stagnation. A glass-half-full approach will certainly help: use this slower undercurrent to reclaim or establish control a matter that has perhaps felt a little evasive to date! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 19, 23, 38, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where time and space may seem in short supply. There may be an anxious undercurrent to combat too. A very slight change or shift on one front could give way to a mildly unsettling feeling. It may help to seek a more balanced opinion from someone, preferably a water sign! Today’s Numbers: 1, 13, 20, 26, 34, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to a subtly resistant vibe, it’s likely to be a day where you’ll find it more difficult to commit to anything that is too specific or too final. There may be an element of trying to keep your options open. That said; a visible lack of effort, for whatever reason, is likely to rebound in a few days’ time! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 25, 33, 38, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The rather resistant vibe may bring with it minor misunderstandings out of nowhere. Aim to resolve them fairly. Don’t get distracted by conjecture. Leave all the ‘ifs’ and ‘maybes’ and concentrate on the facts. Bear in mind too that your mind could be elsewhere, focused on a separate issue! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 26, 38, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The day is likely to bring, in part, a typical Friday the 13th vibe. Don’t allow trivial matters to escalate. A possible disagreement on the work/career front can perhaps be traced back to a clash of wills with another equally stubborn type. Just a little flexibility on your part today could make a difference later on! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 16, 21, 30, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A rather obstructive vibe could have a temporary impact on the way you perceive the more immediate objectives and goals. You even may become a little too set in your ways. Don’t try to impose too many restrictions and/or time-limits on yourself or on those around you! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 23, 36, 42, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A rather critical undercurrent could draw your attention to a fairly obvious either/or choice. The problem may be that you may well over-estimate the importance of something that has little value, whilst ignoring something that could go from good to better. It’s not a day to opt for the easiest routes! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 20, 29, 34, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 As a water sign, you’re likely to be more impervious to the downsides of the slow pace. That said; for today there is a tendency to react in an overly sensitive way to lesser developments. By the same token, you may need to take extra care with verbal agreements! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 26, 38, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Stevie Wonder, Joe Louis, Dennis Rodman, Bea Arthur, Ritchie Valens, Clive Barnes, Beatrice Arthur, Harvey Keitel

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Will Smith has not had a successful movie in recent years, despite them being great projects on paper they have simply not excited audiences. The planetary influences are starting to turn in his favor though and there should be some good news on the way!