These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

If you find it in your heart to care for somebody else, you will have succeeded. — Maya Angelou

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

There wouldn’t be such a thing as counterfeit gold if there were no real gold somewhere. — Sufi Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Everything has beauty, but not everyone sees it.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! Changes are in the air for the first couple of months as you are likely to become very focused on image! How you look will be very important to you; the need to feel attractive will distract you a little too much, although a makeover or new hair style will work wonders. However, there is a need for you to remain focused on your career or school work though as there will be an important chance to prove your worth around October. November and December may be more demanding as you find you’re taking on an increasing number of responsibilities. However, you are more than up to the challenge provided you maintain your self belief and a disciplined approach. The coming spring will see an interesting romantic development!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Given the cosmic focus on short-term targets and goals, it’s a day where you’re more likely to favor a pushier approach. You could also find yourself fixed on what could be quite trivial developments. Just bear in mind that you may have a little less patience than usual today! Todays Numbers: 4, 11, 17, 25, 29, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s the sort of day where you could find that you’re circling around one very specific issue that hasn’t yet been fully resolved. Since it’s really not the best day for serious and searching dialogue, it may be that you just have to postpone it for a little while, but not for too long! Todays Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 36, 41, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Unusually for the socially skillful Twin, you could find that you’re clumsy when it comes to the type of verbal interactions that require subtlety. It may be your best strategy to adopt a more neutral, middle-of-the-road approach, especially if you need to interact with strident types! Todays Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 21, 30, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Thanks to an overly outspoken vibe, relationships may require a gentler touch. It’s perhaps not a day to deliver vague reassurance over a particular matter, since the planets may well muddle the essence of what you’re trying to say. By the same token it’s not a day to offer casual support either! Todays Numbers: 9, 16, 23, 27, 33, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Thanks to a subtle vibe, this could end up being a day of excess. The underlying root cause of this temporary drive could be an attempt to make up for any wasted time. Watch out for over- committing your time, energy, and/or resources. It may be necessary to delay some developing ideas for the time being! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 26, 32, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Given that the fiery vibe will bring a trace of anxiety, it’s a day where you could react emotionally to a couple of minor glitches in your daily routine. Old news may well resurface too. It may well be a good idea to address a moment of bad timing with a glass-half-full approach! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 21, 30, 38, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You may need to negotiate two opposing vibes to the day. A tactful, diplomatic strain will be at odds with the more assertive option. It’s a day where you’ll be able to deal with minor glitches, errors and blips easily, but there will be the chance that you still may feel quite dissatisfied, whatever the end result! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 29, 33, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It is certainly a day to think strategically, as opposed to reacting in the moment. Specifically, if you can side-step an awkward or delicate situation, then do so, because a rather single-minded vibe is not likely to soothe the current mood. Where possible, stay neutral! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 26, 34, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You may be feeling a need to counteract the serious vibe that has been dominating lately. Today may appear to bring the lighter vibe that you crave, but it may not actually deliver very much, since there’s more of a chance of misunderstandings and errors impacting on the relationship front! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 23, 27, 33, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s certainly not a bad day but it may be better all-round if you try to resist the marginally assertive vibe. Take care with informal agreements, since a slightly restrictive vibe at work could push you too far in one specific direction at a point where more options and choices should be considered! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 24, 36, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 This is a day where poor timing may seem to interrupt or create delays on a couple of fronts. There may be more than one moment of recklessness or haste to fix or repair. Alternatively, there might be a slight increase in your workload just at the wrong time. It’s a day to get through! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 19, 26, 35, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day to watch what you say and to keep a clear sense of what you are trying to communicate. Good intentions won’t be enough. In addition; while a specific course of action to address an unexpected development may look good today, you may have second thoughts tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 22, 26, 34, 48

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Jason Biggs, Stephen Baldwin, Emilio Estevez, George Carlin, Burt Bacharach, Kim Fields

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Blac Chyna has decided to end her feud with the Kardashians and cynics may wonder if this is more to do with the celebrity power of the Kardashian clan rather than any emotional decision. However, the planets also suggest that she can now capitalise on this renewed friendship!