This incredible footage shows the moment a man literally stops shaking as surgeons cure his Parkinson’s disease – during a brain operation.

Filipino Jose Alvarez ended up losing his career because of the disorder, which left him unable to walk or talk properly.

But last month Jose underwent a new type of brain surgery – where he stayed awake during the op.

Credit;SWNS

Video shows him trembling as doctors begin to operate – then all of a sudden he stops shaking and raises his hands in the air in disbelief.

The procedure is described as a “milestone in medical history” to have his crippling symptoms miraculously cured.

As well as improved dexterity, keen guitarist Jose can also speak with never-before-experienced ability.

The operation was carried out at Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital in the Indian city of Bengaluru, capital of the southern Karnataka state.

The surgery involved doctors carrying out a right sided Stereotactic MRI guided pallidotomy, which involves a circuit being burned into the patient’s brain.

Credit;SWNS

Since the operation Jose’s leg and hand tremors have stopped, his movements have become smooth and his speech has improved.

He said: “Doctors have given me a new lease of life. Life has been my best so far but I now experience freedom

“I am able to stand and walk, perform my routine activities like bathing, dressing, eating food and drinking water.”