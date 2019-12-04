Have you ever thought why an expensive brand can survive amid the onslaught of similar products? How can they still be in control of a narrow market niche? How can they seem to be reversing economic predictions? In this article we will learn it from a Rolex perspective. Some vintage watch collectors love the Patek Philippe. Others love the Panerai. Some love them all. But Rolex is among the best known luxury brands in the world, because Rolex watch lovers tend to be obsessed. Discover here some of the reasons for this.



1. Specific models



The Rolex brand is considered by many to be a brand of functional watches. Vintage collectors of the brand love the romantic idea that many of the models are designed specifically for functional and adventurous purposes, not just as jewelry or a decorative piece.



2. Details and more details



Rolex collectors favor small details such as the diversity of dials, frames, guards and other features that vary by model and which add greater value and collector interest to the watch. These nuances, such as an underlined dial, an exclamation mark, or even Bart Simpson (models made during the 1960s) can exponentially increase the value of the watch on the market.



3. Growing Value



Vintage Rolex has a very strong intrinsic value, especially for watches that are in perfect condition. Rolex collectors also see the collection object as an investment, with the advantage that it can be used on a daily basis. The value of sports models like the Rolex Submariner, Rolex Daytona and Rolex Explorer continues to grow faster and more systematically than other classic models on the market.



4. Versatility



Rolex watches are versatile compared to many other watchmaking brands. Changing the look of a Rolex can be as simple as changing a traditional bracelet. This way, a watch can become extremely versatile by changing a small accessory. The latest trend is to exchange a traditional bracelet for a hand-sewn Italian leather or suede bracelet. Rolex fans also enjoy incorporating vintage details like a slum to complete a classic look.



5. Robustness



The Rolex Explorer, for example, was designed to be an exceptionally robust watch with the use of moving lubricants that can withstand extreme temperature changes. For this watch, Rolex targeted high-altitude climbers, who during their journey may face severe temperature changes between day and night. The predecessor of the Explorer model had an “Oyster Perpetual” stopwatch that accompanied Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay on their first climb to Mount Everest in 1953.

In terms of marketing considerations, Rolex has fulfilled the important parts why a product can be tightly segmented and has a loyal market share. It is from Rolex that many new brands learn how to shape the company’s image so that it is better known and not easily forgotten. Rolex has provided valuable lessons on how a brand can last decades without being deterred. Hopefully by reading this article you can open your horizons of thinking about how a brand can compete in a narrow market.

