While it might seem like everyone is sitting on their couch watching Netflix; that’s not quite the case.

There’s a growing segment of the population who have been locked out of gyms. Not only that, but children have been forced to adapt their routines when it comes to dance class, gymnastics, martial arts, and a lot of different classes let alone from other sports as well.

These segments of the marketplace are all looking for something to do; and they have found their answers in some interesting spots.

The Bike Boom

It’s an interesting strategy. One of the most popular things that leaders have had to say about all of the problems around coronavirus is that individuals still need to stick to as much of their routine as possible.

One of the major aspects of people’s routines is fitness.

Obviously, fitness becomes more important in times of stress and people now are stuck without an outlet to exercise. Walks and bike rides (while practicing social distancing) have become the new norm.

It doesn’t take a whole lot of equipment to take a walk or go for a fun, but biking is a different story. Individuals have been flocking to the bike shop as lock-down implementations were put into place and sales were up at many different bike shops across the country.

One salesperson said simply, “They want things to do”. As the nation looks for more activities, expect to see more people outdoors getting what exercise they can.

Exercising At Home

Others have turned to more extreme measures to keep up the routine. A lot of martial arts schools and dance academes are still having practices and classes through the video conferencing app, Zoom.

Zoom is a life saver for these business owners, giving them a way to communicate and stay in touch with their customer base even though they may be locked in their houses away from their academies that are the lifeblood of their business.

While this still presents a lot of challenges, it does allow kids to have a chance to talk to positive role models in an extremely stressful time. It also offers the chance for instructors to offer something of value to their customer base in the hopes that their small businesses can stay alive through whatever the pandemic is able to throw at the world.

As Tej Kohli says, “Relationships are the key to business”, and communication like this makes maintaining those relationships a little bit easier.

Others still are turning to old-school fitness videos or making purchases off of Amazon that can give them some motivation to get through a work-out. While most people would rather be working out at the gym, it goes to reason that if buying a video helps you work out, it’s certainly worth the small cost.

The same can be said for YouTubers who are looking to get a piece of this action for themselves, albeit on the back end with ad revenue as opposed to making sales upfront.