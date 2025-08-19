The first trade union boss has urged his members to support Jeremy Corbyn’s new party, The London Economic has learnt.

Ian Hodson, the national president of the Bakers’ Union, has encouraged workers to set up “branches in every workplace” for Your Party, which has over 750,000 members, at a meeting in Sheffield.

He said: “Trade unions have a massive part to play. It isn’t to keep a Labour government in power that no longer sees itself as part of a labour movement.

“So branches in every workplace should be encouraged to be part of Your Party and start building from the ground up.”

The London Economic also understands there have been grassroots Your Party discussions on rebranding the policy of nationalisation to “public ownership” as some members believe

Unite organisers are also “seriously considering” turning to Jeremy Corbyn’s new party and abandoning Labour. One source said: “We know one in five Britons are already thinking about voting for a party like this and Unite generally see Corbyn as a much stronger leader than Keir Starmer already.

Jeremy Corbyn previously told this outfit: “We are building something special. For too long, people have been denied a real choice in politics. Now, they do… have a real alternative.

“They are building it themselves. We are an unstoppable movement for equality, democracy and peace — and we are never, ever going away.”

Last month, a major poll revealed Jeremy Corbyn is more popular than Keir Starmer.

According to the latest Political Pulse tracker by Ipsos, Sir Keir’s net approval rating has dropped to minus 34 – a three-point decrease from the previous month and now one point below Jeremy Corbyn’s.

Keiran Pedley, director of UK politics at Ipsos, told The Telegraph: “It is a cause for concern for Labour that after just over a year in office, half of the public think they have changed Britain for the worse.

“A similar proportion think the country is heading in the wrong direction that it did under the Conservatives just before the general election.”