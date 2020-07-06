Online fashion giant Boohoo has said it will investigate alleged illegal practices at a supplier in Leicester after reports that staff were being paid less than minimum wage to work in poor conditions.

The fast-fashion retailer told investors on Monday that it will end relationships with any supplier it finds to have broken its code of conduct.

Shares in Boohoo sank in early trading as investors and traders digested a report from the Sunday Times which said workers in a Leicester factory making clothes destined for Boohoo were being paid as little as £3.50 an hour.

The report said the factory, which displayed the Jaswal Fashions signage, was also operating last week during the local coronavirus lockdown in Leicester, without additional health measures in place.

Supplier

In a statement to the stock market, Boohoo said: “We will not hesitate to immediately terminate relationships with any supplier who is found not to be acting within both the letter and spirit of our supplier code of conduct.

“This includes very clear expectations on transparency about second tier suppliers.”

It said it was “very grateful” for the Sunday Times for highlighting the alleged conditions at the factory, saying these were “totally unacceptable and fall woefully short of any standards acceptable in any workplace”.

On Sunday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he had “quite significant concerns” about employment practices at clothing factories in Leicester following the reports.

He also told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme that “very significant fines” can be handed out, or businesses shut down, if employment laws and Government workplace safety guidance were found to have been breached.

Not go far enough

Market analysts at Liberum said they believe the response from Boohoo “does not go far enough”.

The brokerage said: “The statement only really speaks of investigating the particular factory in question and raises the question of how many other breaches management is potentially unaware of.

“The rest of the statement speaks of procedures and checks that management has already put in place, which if the allegations are true, have clearly not been robust enough to stop significant breaches happening.

“With an investigation requested by the Home Secretary into the matter, we think Boohoo had an opportunity to show leadership and get ahead of these allegations, and this statement will do little to convince stakeholders.”

Related – Asylum seekers in Glasgow ‘malnourished with food not fit for human consumption’

While you’re here

While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Free, independent journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free, independent media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can’t do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting free, independent journalism.

The shop can be found here.