Do you carry your whole life in your wallet?

You know who you are. You have everything from your credit cards to pictures of your family as well as a grocery list in there and if you can somehow manage to store even more, you will. There is nothing wrong with utilising every inch of space in your wallet, in fact that’s what it’s for.



However, a wallet can only take so much and that’s why you should make sure to invest in one that is durable, practical but also stylish. Sites such as www.harberlondon.com have products that are all of the above and much more. Because it is in fact possible to have it all when it comes to finding the perfect wallet. You shouldn’t compromise with what you want and since there are sources to consult you don’t have to.



Finding the perfect wallet is a bit tricky though, even if you have access to great sites online, such as the one mentioned here. There are a few things you could try and take into consideration though before heading out for your next new wallet purchase. You will still need to do a little bit of research but it might be just what you need to get going.

No limitations

The first feature mentioned above as being one of the more relevant ones to look out for when buying a new wallet is durability. A wallet needs to be able to withstand a lot. Especially if you have a habit of really utilising all of the space that is offered. However, durability is also needed even if you only carry around your most essential credit cards for instance.



Removing and replacing cards into a bifold wallet or a smaller card holder is also eventually going to produce some wear. That’s why you need to make sure that you choose a wallet that is going to be able to handle that while still looking good and functioning well.



Choosing a material, such as leather for instance allows you to have a wallet that not only looks good even though it perhaps have been tested, but also last for a long time. Effectively making it a good investment. There are other materials as well although leather have some high-end qualities that should not be overlooked.

Tidiness is a virtue

A good wallet also needs to be practical and the same principle as above applies here. Regardless of if you carry around a lot or if you carry around little, you still need a wallet that is practical and suited for your needs.



The first thing to do is an inventory of your current wallet, if you have one that is, to see what you actually carry around. Based on that you can then sort out what is necessary and what is not. It’s also a good way of taking stock of your habits. If you seem to collect receipt as you go throughout the day, then maybe you should opt for a wallet with some extra space. If this is a habit you would like to try and break then perhaps you should go with the option of a card holder.



What matters is what is practical for you.

Appearance isn’t everything but sometimes it is something

The final feature mentioned here is appearance. Perhaps not the most important thing if you compare it to durability and the trait of being practical but it is still something that matters to many. There is also no reason for you not to have all three of the features mentioned here.



You need to decide what type of material, colour, shape and size you would like to go for. Take a look at your wardrobe in general and then decide what will best go with your bag, jacket or even suitcase. Many would argue that a wallet is something that is hidden from plain sight most of the time and while this is true, you will still know that it looks good and compliments the rest of your attire.



Finding a wallet that is stylish and versatile is not impossible and you should spend some time on deciding which one is the best fit for you. Modern, retro, minimalistic, the sky really is the limit.

What to choose?

The best type of wallet for you is always going to be based on your personality and your needs. By just doing a small inventory of what you have in your current one you should be able to determine what you need. Make sure it is a wallet that suits your lifestyle as well as compliments the rest of your wardrobe.



There are so many choices available today and there is no reason for you to not have everything you want. In this case, a wallet that is both practical, durable and stylish.