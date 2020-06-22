Nigel Farage was caught flouting coronavirus rules once again after he travelled to Tulsa in the US to attend a disastrous Donald Trump rally.

The Brexit Party leader broke strict immigration rules on entry to attend the sparsely attended event in deep-red Oklahoma.

The lower-than-expected turnout at the comeback rally left Mr Trump fuming, according to reports, but special dispensation was given to Farage to make the journey out.

In the USA, only twenty four hours from Tulsa. pic.twitter.com/9fQipWYr3a — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 20, 2020

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office is currently advising Brits against all but essential international travel.

But Farage seemed to once again pay no attention to the guidance.

Last month he was visited by the police after he travelled more than 100 miles from his home to film a political broadcast during the lockdown.

The Brexit Party leader headed to the south coast last week to film a video rant about illegal immigrants, despite official warnings to stay at home in order to protect the NHS.

He made a second visit to the coast shortly after, filming a clip on a hill overlooking the port of Dover.

