Living in London, I am always aware of how much pollution we are inhaling, absorbing and intaking. The unfortunate thing is, I tend to turn a blind eye to it. When you normally can’t see the immediate effect on yourself I find I make it a back seat priority.

I noticed over the summer, with the concoction of London heat, the constant travelling on the tube and the dusty air of all the commuters, my skin started to see the effects of these factors. It was looking dull, slightly bumpy and was becoming irritated with the slightest thing.

Now, I am no stranger to the standard facial treatment. I have had many over the years which always make me feel pampered and relaxed, but I never truly saw the dramatic glowing change I always yearned to see. When I heard about Epilium & Skin and their varied treatments, I immediately was interested.

The HydraFacial

Epilium & Skin didn’t look like the typical spa to me, it looked slightly more clinical and dermatological, as they offered not only relaxing treatments but surgical ones and facials I hadn’t even heard of!

I looked at treatments they offer to find which would suit my skin best and assist the problems I was having.

I was stuck between a deep cleansing facial or The HydraFacial, however after researching more, their HydraFacial seemed to be one of their more unique treatments and would target all the areas I was after.

“I felt fresh already”

When it came to the treatment, I entered the room and there was a large piece of apparatus which didn’t look like what I was used to. The therapist talked me through all the steps and discussed what she would be doing and how my skin should feel and how it should look after the treatment.

The treatment started with a cleansing and exfoliation which felt amazing. I felt fresh already. However, then it moved onto the Vortex extraction process, which is where the real work started.

It was quite literally a tube that sucked out impurities and dirt from my skin. The sensation wasn’t ‘relaxing’ however the thought of all of the dirt of your skin getting sucked out was highly satisfying.

After the extraction my skin was then replenished with combination of antioxidants, peptides and hyaluronic acid. A specially serum formula infuses the skin with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to hydrate, rejuvenate and resurface the skin, making it feel fresh, clean and juicy.

How Does the HydraFacial Treatment Work? from Consulting Room on Vimeo.

At this point I wondered what else they could do to my skin to make it feel any better than it already did, and this is when the final step took place – LED Phototherapy The final step involves exposing skin to special LED phototherapy, which reduces redness and further stimulates collagen production.

This didn’t feel like much however the after effects of it were beautiful.

“I was so shocked”

After the facial, I asked to see the dirt that had been sucked out during the vortex extraction stage, and I was so shocked. To see and know how much dirt was sitting in my pores made me so aware of how I need to take my skin care more seriously to prevent this from building up any further.

This facial was eye-opening. The only way I can really describe how I felt after the treatment is completely fresh. I felt like my skin was new, starting again from the beginning.

The therapist said I may suffer with a slight outbreak after the treatment as my pores were now completely open, however over the next few days my skin only glowed more.

I have taken more care with my skin since this process and would ideally like to have this treatment at least once a month to see the full benefits from it.

If you’re based in a city and have faced a similar issue like mine, I would strongly urge you to visit Epilium and Skin and to try the HydraFacial. For me, it is the best facial I have had, purely because I could actually see the effect of the treatment. My skin was so thankful for this treatment.

For further enquires visit epilium.co.uk .

Related: Competition: Win tickets to the opening night of the new-look City of London Distillery