Well loved South-West London pub The Leather Bottle has reopened after an extensive refurbishment. The Earlsfield pub is particularly known for having one of London’s largest pub gardens, which to us looks looks like great timing for summer should the rain ever stop….

The Leather Bottle is located on Garratt Lane in Earlsfield, and great care taken to embrace the pub’s 300 year plus heritage. The overhaul has sought to blend “timeless charm with contemporary finishes”, and features traditional wood panelling and warm lighting throughout, and with cosy sofas looking like being the seats of choice.

They also intend to make full use of the garden for food and entertainment haven in the garden, and have revitalised with great looking huts, which seat groups of up to 15 people, a new decking area and two new outdoor bars. They also promise the return of serious buns and patties at the Burger Shack. Looks like a great place for lunch with the family or a summer party with friends in the sun.

Inside the pub, the bar is stocked with craft beers and ciders including Beavertown, Camden Hells and Deya, plus a good choice of wines and cocktails. There a new range of menus, running from breakfast to the indispensable, and one hopes, great Sunday roast with all the trimmings. New to The Leather Bottle is brunch menu, with choices ranging from a hearty full English Breakfast to a Crab Muffin served with samphire and greens; and Poached Eggs & Garlic Yoghurt with spinach and chilli oil. Healthier options come in the form of açai bowls, granola, fresh fruit plates and smoothies.

All day menus focus on pub favourites, with delights include Bloody Mary Prawn Cocktail with tabasco and lemon; Chicken Liver Parfait with pickle seasonal veggies and red onion chutney; Fisherman’s Pie with St Ewes poached eggs. For larger groups, thre are supersized buffet platters perfect for sharing, from the quintessentially British Ploughman’s to the Gardener’s with

The Leather Bottle also promises a roster of monthly-running events including quiz nights, community events and bank holiday garden parties.

The Leather Bottle, 538 Garratt Lane, Earlsfield, London, SW17 0NY – 020 8946 2309

www.leatherbottlepub.co.uk

