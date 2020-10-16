There is a varied range of products on the market making various claims on the quality of their products so people are right to be a little cautious

Rattan Garden Furniture Ltd has been in this business since long and over the years we’ve gained insight into customer expectations and how to turn them into reality. High quality HDPE rattan that stays young for years with the same shine and functionality is what we have been delivering to our customers since inception.

Our topic for today is whether rattan garden furniture fades in the sun. It does not, how come if we tell you that you can leave the furniture outdoors all throughout the year only to see that it has got faded. It will ruin the aesthetics and visual appeal. Our furniture is not only weather and waterproof but UV resistant too, the cushion covers are plush for extra comfort and all of them will not lose color under the sun.

The UV light is undoubtedly harsh for the furniture but since our furniture is UV resistant you can leave out without any worries. The HDPE rattan is weaved intricately over rust proof powder coated aluminium frames that lends added strength and durability to the furniture. this makes them ideal for heavy outdoor use.

All-weather furniture

If you want to add form and functionality to your outdoors, rattan furniture is the best. Rattan weaves in natural shade complement the natural feel of the outdoors. Whenever you are going to buy rattan furniture consider furniture that comes with an all weather tag. You can make your garden inviting by the right choice of furniture.

But is it only summer that rattan furniture fits in. no. You can keep them put in the winter months also. All you need to do is if its heavy snowfall, you can cover it or even store them in the garage. Entire furniture range cube sets, dining sets, sofa sets, loungers, is exclusive and extensive and you get them in three different weaves and variety of colors. Some of the sofa sets and dining sets come with storage to keep your little knick knacks or cushion stored.

How to maintain your rattan furniture?

No maintenance – this aspect is one of the main selling points for the rattan garden furniture. a garden hose will do the cleaning. If you notice any stain, you can simply wipe it away with soap and warm water. Just apply it over the area. Leave it for few minutes and then clean it off with water.

And did we tell you that our cushions covers are not only removable but they can be given a quick machine wash under gentle settings. So, investing in rattan garden furniture is by all means an intelligent and wise decision. Go for it today!