According to statistics, people in the UK annually spend about £14.5 billion on gambling, and nearly 40% of it happens on the internet. Playing games of chance such as online slots and bingo dominate the sector, as the National Lottery attempts to compete with these new spheres.

In recent times, the UKGC, the main regulatory body in the country, has made efforts to introduce measures that aim to combat gambling addiction and weed out shady operators. However, these moves have not slowed down the online gambling industry, as it continues to grow, and more people search to find the best online casinos in the UK.

Social Networks

While you cannot play games for real money on these platforms, for now, these sites can be terrific sources of information about the industry. Considering that Facebook has a few billion users, you’d think that more than a few are into online gambling and that they are willing to share their experiences with others. Search the Groups section using words like online casino players, and you should stumble upon a few private groups that may accept you and advise you on how you should proceed on your gaming journey.

Twitter may be on the decline, but its still a powerful tool with a vast user base. If you use the appropriate hashtag while asking a specific question, someone should answer and provide the needed information. Alternatively, you can tweet or DM famous casino streamers and platforms that have accounts on Twitter and wait for a response. Gambling Discord and Telegram groups are other options worth exploring.

Casino Review Sites

Providing credible information about the industry is what these sites do, so they are always a good choice when looking for a fine digital establishment that accepts UK players. However, know that not all casino review sites are equal. Some cram content to fill pages where they can place ads. Research, find out which are the best ones, and read through their reviews.

Sites that appear on the first few pages on a Google search should do, as the Google algorithm filters through an ocean of websites to list first those that contain unique content and that people visit. Once you input words like UK, online casino, best, players, you should scroll through the results, select a few in different tabs, and see what they say.

Online Gambling Forums

Internet message boards have taken a hit due to the rise of social media, but these kinds of pages still exist, and many are still going strong. The reality is that social media cannot compete with dedicated forums in terms of the options that these sites provide, which over the years, have adopted many social network-like features.

Using Google, you can find some of the best gambling forums, register, and start asking questions. The people active in these virtual rooms are veteran players who know all the ins-and-outs of the industry. Bitcointalk is the leading crypto gambling forum on the internet, and crypto gambling sites even run special promotions on there. So, if you’re into that niche, give it a look-see.