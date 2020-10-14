The internet has changed all parts of human life from business to communication and, of course, learning. In the pre-internet days, formal education was rigid and straight-forward; you paid to attend an in-person learning institution and carried out personal study on your own or with the help of people who were physically close to you. Now, with the advent of the internet, we have access to all sorts of remote learning resources. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, there is even more emphasis on remote learning and leveraging the internet to reach students.

Whether your learning institution has gone fully remote or you merely need help with personal study, there are many ways to take advantage of e-learning.

1. Online homework assistance

Ever gotten stuck on a particularly difficult maths problem or needed help tying together an essay? Usually, your only option, in this case, would be reaching out to a classmate with the hope that they know what to do or speaking to your teacher when you see them in person. Thanks to e-learning, you can reach out to thousands of people on the internet and get instant support for homework problems as well as further resource recommendations.

Take Studypool, an online e-learning resource center. It allows you to upload your homework problems to their platform and receive help from their community that numbers in the thousands. You can also reach out to specific users and the site informs you how soon certain users typically respond to queries in the event that your need is urgent.

2. Notebanks

For a lot of students, note taking is a tedious activity that they would rather not bother with. For others, they might not be very good at note-taking or might simply need more help in doing so. In the past, your only source of support with your notes would be other students who take or have taken the same class or your teacher. Thanks to the broadness of the internet, students from all over the world who study the same topics can help each other. One of these ways is through note banks.

Sites like Studypool offer note banks in which students upload their notes on various topics to the platform to share with others. For example, if you need notes on a specific science topic, you can get notes from hundreds of science students around the world on the same topic. That way, you can easily find a student whose notes explain the topic adequately for you with little stress.

3. Book guides

While some students are very interested in book reports and studying works of fiction for school, others are not. For classic works of literature written in older forms of English, for example, understanding might be difficult. This is where book guides come in. Book guides are a comprehensive breakdown of books to enable students to understand them more.

A classic Shakespearean play might make no sense to some, but a book guide will give a simple explanation of the plot, dialogue, and the meaning behind the story. This takes it from a hard-to-grasp foreign concept to an easily digestible work for students. They also offer

chapter-by-chapter breakdowns so you can read such works ahead of the class or go back to a previously read chapter for better understanding.

4. Video tutoring

Fall asleep during class? Don’t like your teacher? Don’t understand your teacher? Every student has been in the situation of needing more explanations on a topic discussed in class, but teachers are not always able to provide one-on-one support for them. This is where e-learning platforms like Studypool come in. They offer pre-recorded videos of explanations of various topics as well as live-streamed lessons for those who need help. Whether you want a more

in-depth understanding of a topic of a quick refresh, e-learning is the way forward.

It is impossible to deny the many benefits afforded to students thanks to the internet such as

e-learning. Platforms like Studypool allow you to learn at your own pace and enjoy support from a community of thousands of people from the comfort of your home or while on the go. Take advantage of these resources and watch your schoolwork improve.