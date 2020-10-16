The outbreak of COVID-19 has been devastating to many industries around the world. You only have to look at the travel and hospitality sectors to get a quick understanding of just how serious the corona crisis has become for the companies and employees. The gambling industry is no exception to the damage caused by COVID-19 and even websites such as roulettesites.org have been forced to make some adjustments.

However, while land based casinos have been struggling due to the fact they have been forced to close their doors, the same cannot be said for online casinos. Exactly how are the best casino sites faring during the corona crisis?

In many respects, the coronavirus has benefited the best online casinos and there are many reasons why that has happened. Firstly, the cancellation of all the major sporting events around the world meant online bookmakers had nothing to offer their customers. The only thing that was left for punters was betting on virtual sports but without live sporting events taking place, many people turned to the best casinos sites.

Clearly playing slots games does not replicate the thrill of winning a football bet but thanks to the huge choice of sports themed slots, online casinos have been a great source of entertainment to many throughout the corona crisis. All of the top online casinos for UK Players have a good selection of sports based slots games available, including football and horse racing, two of the most popular sports for gambling in the United Kingdom.

A survey was conducted of more than 1000 people and regular gamblers said they were actually gambling more during the lockdown. The results, which were published in The Guardian newspaper showed a quarter of those who typically bet at least once a week said they were still doing so, while 28% had increased their activity, and 11% said they were gambling a lot more. So, with the absence of sporting events, some people were turning to online casino games, to the benefit of the top casino websites.

In addition, the results of the survey discovered that 41% of people who bet had opened a new online account since the beginning of the pandemic. This trend was not restricted to the UK and many other European countries saw similar figures as people turned from sports betting to casino games.

Not only have people who were missing betting on sports turned to online casinos, so have those who would usually attend a land based casino. Many gamblers prefer visiting a land based casino and some may never have realised it was possible to play casinos games online. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, many gamblers who were missing playing at their brick and mortar casino turned to online casinos for the first time.

Towards the end of May, the UK Gambling Commission published the half-yearly gambling industry statistics for the period of October 2018 to September 2019. The results showed remote casinos generated £3.2bn in Grossing Gambling Yield, an increase of 3.9 per cent on the previous period. This is in part due to the number of people opting to play online casino games to replace their regular trip to their local casino.

For many newcomers to online gambling, chances are they are going to use a search engine to find a casino. In most cases, that works in favour of the leading online casinos as they are most likely to appear high in the search results. Also, those who can afford to pay for the best advertising positions have picked up new customers, all of whom are keen to turn these newcomers into long-term customers once life returns to normal.

Having a new potential customer landing on a casino homepage is not enough on its own. The website must be tempting to new players and again, this is where the best casino sites have the advantage. If you browse through the best casino sites for 2020, you will notice they all boast strong website design and great promotional offers to tempt players. The majority of these offers are directed towards new customers and some are valued at £1500, which is a significant amount of money. With offers like that, it is no wonder the leading online casinos have been performing well throughout the corona crisis.

The best casino sites give players the opportunity to enjoy live games such as roulette, blackjack, and poker. Not only do these games involve a real dealer but they also give players the opportunity to socialise with others throughout the game. For those who have been stuck inside during the pandemic, the combination of playing casino games and socialising has proved a great form of entertainment and has increased the number of people playing at the best casino sites.