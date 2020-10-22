Community Initiatives

There has been a big movement in the past decade or so to reinvigorate our community ties. In response to this, there have been many small businesses and groups that have sprung up to try to plug some of the gaps that have been found in the market. Though London is one of the busiest cities in the world, there are plenty of spaces in between that from which small communities can be nurtured.

Whether they are providing breakfast or after-school clubs for school children, or just somewhere where people can gather together to relax and have a good time, there are efforts appearing in many different neighbourhoods across the capital. Choosing to invest in one of these could be a fantastic move for someone who wants to see their money put to good use, with the potential to change lives.

AI

Artificial intelligence is one of the biggest areas of research and development at the moment, and we need to make sure that we are focused on in the coming years. There is so much potential in this area, and we have really only just scratched the surface of what is capable here.

With big name-investors and entrepreneurs like Tej Kohli and Bill Gates looking towards the applications of AI in our regular lives, it is clear that this is one sector that is always going to drive a lot of interest. We are beginning to enter into an age where AI is available in many parts of our lives. London is a hotspot for global AI development, making now the perfect time to get investing.

COVID-19 Related Projects

With the COVID-19 pandemic came a lot of businesses all searching for ways in which they could help with the global situation. Some entrepreneurs started new companies entirely, others simply adjusted their current output to offer something new. Either way, there has been a massive influx of companies offering new services that they might not have considered if this had not come to pass.

Predictions indicate that we are still going to be dealing with the pandemic in 2021, and the effects of it will most definitely be felt around the world for many years still to come. While there has definitely been far too many companies emerge on the market claiming to offer solutions, there will be some worth investigating for those entrepreneurs willing to do the research needed to find them.

These are some of the biggest investment opportunities available in London at the moment. If anyone wishes to explore what the UK capital has to offer, searching for businesses in one of these areas will no doubt prove to be fruitful.