Richard Braine has been elected as the new leader of the UK Independence Party.

The odds-on favourite to replace Gerard Batten received 53 per cent of the vote.

He beat Freddy Vachha, who won 20 per cent of the vote, Ben Walker, on 14 per cent and ex-deputy leader Mike Hookem, on 13 per cent.

Speaking after his victory, Mr Braine said he wanted to establish UKIP as the “far-moderate voice of common sense” in Britain.

“We have got a great future and we are coming back. I am very excited and looking forward to leadership of this party, bringing the members together and delivering better results,” he said.

Mr Batten, who stood down after little more than a year in charge, congratulated his successor on his “decisive win”, calling for Mr Braine to reform the party, increase membership and raise funds.

There have been eight different UKIP leaders since the referendum in 2016.

In May, UKIP lost all its European Parliament seats, largely at the hands of Nigel Farage’s new Brexit Party.