DHI (Direct Hair Implantation) is one effective and popular hair transplant techniques. It’s an advanced method of FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) hair transplantation that provides some better benefits.

As you may know, it’s quite popular to get a DHI Hair Transplant in Turkey these days, or any other type of hair transplants. That’s because the cost of the procedure is a tiny fraction of what worldwide clinics charge, while you still get excellent results.

Read on to find out about one of our favourite places to get a high-quality DHI hair transplant in Turkey, how the procedure is performed, and what benefits you can expect.

Regrow Your Hair Naturally at Smile Hair Clinic

Smile Hair Clinic is one of the most prestigious hair clinics in Turkey that provides first-class hair loss treatments at competitive prices. If you’re thinking about getting a DHI hair transplant in Turkey, this hair clinic is your way to go.

Founded in 2018 by Dr Mehmet Erdoğan and Dr Gökay Bilgin, Smile Hair Clinic might be relatively new, but it boasts expert hair specialists and highly-trained medical staff.

Dr Mehmet Erdoğan and Dr Gökay Bilgin have ten years of experience in hair transplantation and specialise in all the advanced FUE techniques, including DHI. Their success rate is unparalleled, so you can rest assured you’ll be in the safest and most capable hands.

The Cost of a DHI Treatment: The UK vs Turkey

If you’ve done your research already, you may be aware of the astronomical cost of hair transplants almost everywhere in the world.

In the UK, a DHI treatment can cost anywhere between £5,000 and £15,000. In Turkey, this hair transplant procedure ranges between £1,500 and £3,500.

The cost mainly depends on the extent of hair loss and the number of grafts that need to be transplanted. As you can transplant up to 1,500 grafts in a one DHI session, there may be a need for a few more sessions for optimal results, which also affects the price.

But why is it about 70% cheaper to get a hair transplant in Turkey than in the UK?

It’s because Turkey has a devalued currency and low labour costs. So, what you may think of as a bargain is actually costly from Turkey’s perspective.

That means you really get exceptional quality.

Hair Transplant Packages at Smile Hair Clinic

Regardless of the type of hair transplant you choose at Smile Hair Clinic, you’ll get an all-inclusive package.

One of the best parts about the packages is accommodation at a 4-star or a 5-star hotel depending on the package you prefer. Sheraton Grand Istanbul Ataşehir exudes elegance and provides incredible comfort.

The packages also include airport-hotel-clinic transfers, free consultation, hair analysis, blood tests, post-op medications, hair products, protective headwear, and 12-month follow-ups. They really thought of everything for every patient’s maximum comfort.

DHI Procedure and Benefits at Smile Hair Clinic

The DHI method is based on an FUE hair transplantation, but it involves two steps instead of three.

The first step is extracting hair follicles with a micromotor punch tool that makes tiny incisions in the donor areas.

The second step is directly implanting the hair grafts into the recipient area with a special Choi implanter pen.

The pen eliminates the need for making incisions to open the canals for implanting hair, as is the practice with FUE. That provides several important benefits.

The key benefit of the DHI technique is a higher survival rate of implanted hairs. Your surgeon can better control the angle, direction, and depth when inserting the grafts, thus ensuring high accuracy.

Other advantages of DHI include less hair and tissue damage, higher hair density, less bleeding during and after the surgery, and less scarring. All of this means the recovery period is significantly shorter.

Also, DHI doesn’t require shaving your head, as is usually the case with FUE. Your surgeon will only trim the hair in your donor area before the treatment.

Smile Hair Clinic guarantees natural-looking results, whether you undergo a DHI hair transplant or any other procedure.

You can expect natural hair growth within 6-9 months after the treatment. Before that, your hair will go through a few shedding phases, which is entirely normal. It means your natural hair is growing and pushing out the implanted follicles, so there’s no reason to be alarmed.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for top-quality hair restoration that won’t cost you a fortune, consider getting a DHI hair transplant in Turkey. You’ll get remarkable quality for significantly less money than in the UK.

We highly recommend you check out Smile Hair Clinic, as it’s the place to go for a superior quality of care and the best possible hair transplant results. Contact the clinic today and get your free online consultation.