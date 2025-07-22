Kemi Badenoch is set to reshuffle her shadow cabinet on Tuesday, in what feels like a futile attempt to shore up her authority over the Tory Party.

The BBC reports that the reshuffle is expected to see James Cleverly return to the front bench.

Whilst Badenoch had been expected to make small changes to her shadow cabinet today, it is now expected that a bigge shake-up will take place.

A party source told the broadcaster the BBC that the changes “reflect the next stage of the party’s policy renewal programme and underline the unity of the party under new leadership.

“Sir James Cleverly, is expected to return in a prominent frontbench role to take the fight to this dreadful Labour government.”

The reshuffle comes as Badenoch’s disastrous spell as party leader continues. Talk of ‘party unity’ under her leadership is difficult to take seriously when the news has been awash with reports and rumours of attempts to plans Badenoch as leader ever since the Conservatives’ catastrophic local election results.

At the same time, Robert Jenrick, who Badenoch beat in the leadership contest last year, seems to have been lining himself up for another tilt at the position, with a number of bold – and pretty daft – social media videos.

And under Badenoch’s leadership, the Tories have slipped well below Reform in the polls, sitting at just 17% on YouGov’s latest voting intention poll.

Keep rearranging those Titanic deckchairs Kemi!