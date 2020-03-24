The spread of Coronavirus has undoubtedly put a large dent in the nation’s morale, but even in these testing times there is no shortage of humour to get us through.

We have scoured the internet for the best tweets to keep our spirits up. Check out the top ten below:

Nandos is closed

Italian goes out for coffee

Italian goes out for coffee – brilliant 😄 pic.twitter.com/hdjpMofh1m — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) March 23, 2020

Police when they see someone on their second walk of the day

Police when they see someone on their second walk of the day pic.twitter.com/Pu5eYi2vlJ — Barn (@BarnBcfc) March 23, 2020

What Boris expects everyone to do

What Boris expects everyone to do if their friend comes over during lockdown #Coronavirus #UKlockdown pic.twitter.com/NC4M9uwZqN — jess (@jessicaxleal) March 23, 2020

Grocery bags for in-need families

Turkish people are leaving grocery bags on the ground for in-need families during this #CoronaVirus crisis.



This is beautiful, and the very definition of community during crisis. #Covid_19 #Turkey pic.twitter.com/phh3CIoD20 — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) March 24, 2020

Parkinson sufferer makes face masks for others

Getting hold of essentials

Will I Am releases “Sing For Life”

Here is a song written by Bono @U2 with @IAMJHUD @ @YoshikiOfficial…everything else might be cancelled…but making music & lifting up Spirits isn’t…this song was made to bring joy… #StayHOME & Sing so we #spreadLOVE not the virus #SING4LIFE https://t.co/87iO4SWASC — will.i.am (@iamwill) March 24, 2020

Social distancing

Bloody hell-hounds! It’s a pandemic, don’t stand so close to me!



Midwives at the Royal Bolton Hospital in Farnworth, England, break into an anti-#coronavirus dance to “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” by the Police.pic.twitter.com/8UmIM3NFiY — Test and the Vaccines (@StupiderF) March 24, 2020

Just, what??

Trump interjects to ask Dr. Birx a loaded question meant to demean reporters. Birx tries to play it cool. Bizarre stuff. pic.twitter.com/5xmTgCADBf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2020

