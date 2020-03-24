The spread of Coronavirus has undoubtedly put a large dent in the nation’s morale, but even in these testing times there is no shortage of humour to get us through.
We have scoured the internet for the best tweets to keep our spirits up. Check out the top ten below:
Nandos is closed
Nando’s is closed WTF#nandos #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/acahZ2e7Yu— Quarantined Fun (@Quarantinedfun) March 24, 2020
Italian goes out for coffee
Italian goes out for coffee – brilliant 😄 pic.twitter.com/hdjpMofh1m— Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) March 23, 2020
Police when they see someone on their second walk of the day
Police when they see someone on their second walk of the day pic.twitter.com/Pu5eYi2vlJ— Barn (@BarnBcfc) March 23, 2020
What Boris expects everyone to do
What Boris expects everyone to do if their friend comes over during lockdown #Coronavirus #UKlockdown pic.twitter.com/NC4M9uwZqN— jess (@jessicaxleal) March 23, 2020
Grocery bags for in-need families
Turkish people are leaving grocery bags on the ground for in-need families during this #CoronaVirus crisis.— Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) March 24, 2020
This is beautiful, and the very definition of community during crisis. #Covid_19 #Turkey pic.twitter.com/phh3CIoD20
Parkinson sufferer makes face masks for others
My heart hurts. 🤦🏻♂️— Science Kingpin 🇺🇸 (@geminigod) March 24, 2020
She’s 88 from #Spain looks like she has #Parkinson , and she’s making face mask for others because of #coronavirus #StayHome #StayAtHomeOrder #StayAtHome #COVID19 #C19 #CoronavirusPandemic #Pandemic #CoronaAlert pic.twitter.com/ErgwqRrgyB
Getting hold of essentials
#twitter this is so funny #coronavirus bringing us together #community ✌️❤️ pic.twitter.com/uQZXAUqKXv— Paul (@Paulmdtbt) March 24, 2020
Will I Am releases “Sing For Life”
Here is a song written by Bono @U2 with @IAMJHUD @ @YoshikiOfficial…everything else might be cancelled…but making music & lifting up Spirits isn’t…this song was made to bring joy… #StayHOME & Sing so we #spreadLOVE not the virus #SING4LIFE https://t.co/87iO4SWASC— will.i.am (@iamwill) March 24, 2020
Social distancing
Bloody hell-hounds! It’s a pandemic, don’t stand so close to me!— Test and the Vaccines (@StupiderF) March 24, 2020
Midwives at the Royal Bolton Hospital in Farnworth, England, break into an anti-#coronavirus dance to “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” by the Police.pic.twitter.com/8UmIM3NFiY
Just, what??
Trump interjects to ask Dr. Birx a loaded question meant to demean reporters. Birx tries to play it cool. Bizarre stuff. pic.twitter.com/5xmTgCADBf— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2020
