In London, people can pretty much find anything they want. However, not everything is the real deal.

A study conducted by the Consumers Association – Which? – has revealed that London has the most scams and fraud in the United Kingdom. The consumer group observed the number of scams reported to Action Fraud, in the last two years, to find out the areas in which people are the most affected. It widely recommended that consumers use payment methods that are monitored, to prevent fraud, email phishing and identity theft. For example, even the online gambling industry now recommends using UK PayPal casinos, due to its secure buyer and fraud protection policies.

In London, for every 10,000 cases filed, 104 were victims of fraud, according to Action Fraud’s reports. This rate is almost triple than that registered in Northern Ireland. There, the figure is 38 in 10,000 cases. Also, in the British capital, there were 17 cases of fraud found in online purchases, for every 10,000 reports. This exceeds the national average of 13.

Scam and Fraud Data Could Be Even Greater

According to the investigation, Action Fraud data indicate that “less than 10% of crimes are reported.” And, the crime survey in England and Wales estimated more than 3.6 million cases of fraud last year. Of these, Action Fraud only has a report of approximately 276,000. The Office of National Statistics notes that fraud rates have increased more than 12 percent in 12 months.

Which? has asked the government to implement better fraud prevention measures urgently. The editor of Which? Money, Jenny Ross, noted that fraud is becoming a very serious issue. She stated, “any measure that can help combat this worsening crime, such as the introduction of name check security for bank transfers – should be quickly introduced”. Added that “the government must establish a serious agenda, with real responsibility in finally addressing the growing threat of scams, which are having a devastating impact on the lives of victims.”

The Sun newspaper stated that a spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior said that “we are working with industry, law enforcement and regulators to reduce the number of victims of fraud and to ensure that they receive support and advice on the practical steps they can take to protect themselves “

How to Protect Yourself from Scammers?

Action Fraud have highlighted the following recommendations to avoid being a victim of financial fraud:

When making a purchase, beware of any payment request by bank transfer or virtual currency instead of more secure methods, such as credit card or payment services such as PayPal.

Listen to your instincts: if something is suspicious, it is usually correct to question it. Do not pay for goods or services unless you know and trust the person or company.

Personal information obtained from the data breach makes it increasingly easy for scammers to create highly specific phishing messages and calls.

You should not assume that callers are genuine just because they can provide some basic details about yourself.

Always be suspicious of requests where you are being asked about your personal or financial information.

How paying with services like PayPal can help

PayPal is a safe way to send money because it is one of the few services with which you can pay without sharing your credit or debit card information. That’s why millions of people use PayPal every day to send money safely. However, there are still many consumers who wonder about the security of this service. Is it true that PayPal is secure or is it just a way to attract users? Below is a detailed answer to this question, but in the meantime, we can confirm that yes, PayPal is a secure service.

There are in fact, at least 5 reasons why it is good to trust PayPal’s services:

Authorised purchases without providing credit card or debit card details. Who buys online paying with PayPal is protected! If the item is defective, broken or does not correspond to its description, you will be reimbursed completely on what you have spent, including shipping costs. Refunds on unauthorised purchases, if reported within 60 days. Those who rely on PayPal for sales management, are safe from non-payments. It is possible to recover the entire amount of the disputed debt. Advanced encryption, which keeps you safe from identity theft.

If you are looking for a simple solution to overcome scams and fraud online, there you have it. That’s why millions of people use PayPal every day to send money safely.