Cutting down on wrapping paper (61%) is the number one way those researched plan to be more sustainable ahead of, not buying plastic Christmas decorations (50%), not purchasing Christmas crackers (34%) getting a fake Christmas tree (33%), and having a vegan Christmas (14%).

The research also shows that the total amount of rolls of wrapping paper Brits are set to use this festive season is 72,312,300.* The study was conducted by The World’s Most Rubbish (TWMR) to launch #CutTheWrap, a new UK movement that aims to build awareness of the environmental issues caused by wrapping paper during the festive season.

Seven in ten Brits (71%) also feel that there are not enough alternative choices available to single-use products, with six in ten (59%) admitting that the information available on being sustainable can be conflicting and confusing.

In response to this, the #CutTheWrap movement believes that cutting down on wrapping paper use is an easy way to make more sustainable choices. Leading British charities Hubbub and Friends of the Earth have given their support to the movement, and it is hoped this will encourage others to get behind the movement in the coming weeks.

Heather Poore, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Hubbub said: “We get through enormous amounts of gift wrap every year and many are made with glitter, metallic and laminate effects which can’t be easily recycled, and many people aren’t aware of this. Finding playful and positive ways to raise awareness of the many low-cost and widely recyclable alternatives, along with what can and can’t be recycled, will support people to have a brilliant festive season whilst also avoiding waste.’’

Julian Kirby, plastics campaigner at Friends of the Earth, added: “Unfortunately, a lot of companies line their wrapping paper with plastic. This means it can’t be recycled so ends up in landfill, incinerators or polluting the environment and harming wildlife. We need legislation to make companies take responsibility for this, but it’s also easy for us all to do our part to cut down on festive plastic waste.”

#CutTheWrap is a movement that everyone can get involved in, whether that’s showing support by sharing a pledge on social media to ‘Go Naked’ (not using single-use wrapping paper) or encouraging friends to adopt new and playful rituals when it comes to gift giving this year.

Andy Hewitt, co-founder of The World’s Most Rubbish says, “Our research shows that there is already a groundswell of people getting behind the movement, but with 71% of us believing that there are not enough alternative choices available to single-use products we need to give people more options. Which is why this festive season we’re breaking tradition & encouraging everyone to Cut the Wrap.”

The World’s Most Rubbish, is a global community of consumers, creators & brands on a mission to make single-use a thing of the past by transforming the sustainability agenda from obligation to opportunity. For more information on the #CutTheWrap movement visit www.cut-the-wrap.com.