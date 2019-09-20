City of London Distillery – the only gin distillery in London’s Square Mile and the first for almost 200 years – is poised to open its doors once again this October following an overhaul which sees its Bride Lane distillery showcase a new look, enviable bar, fresh cocktail menu and a host of amazing experiences.

To celebrate, we’re offering one lucky pair the opportunity to enjoy some of the best cocktails in town with tickets to the distillery’s opening night this 4th October 2019.

Try your hand at distilling

What’s more, if you’ve always wanted to try your hand at the craft of distilling, now is your chance.

The winners will also join the distillery’s expert team for one of its Gin Lab sessions; Guests will learn about distilling gin and the different botanicals used in City of London Distillery’s award-winning range and have the opportunity to create and distil their very own personalised bottle of gin (70 cl).

Three expressions







And it doesn’t end there. You’ll get to take home three of City of London Distillery’s beautiful expressions; City of London Distillery Murcian Orange Gin, City of London Distillery Authentic Dry Gin and City of London Distillery Sloe Gin.

To enter, simply answer the question below and tweet the answer to @TLE_Food.

In what year did City of London Distillery first open?

The competition will close on 31st September.

Terms and conditions

Winners must be over the age of 25 and no cash equivalent or alternative prize will be given. The prize is non-transferable and non-exchangeable.

Entries received after the closing date of 31st September will not be considered.

Tickets for the opening night are valid on 4th of October only, with the Lab Experience available to book until April 2020.

The promoter’s decision as to the winner is final and no correspondence relating to the promotion will be entered into.