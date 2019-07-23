The summer is here in full swing, and many people are rejoicing at the prospect of weeks of glorious weather. However, parents may despair at the idea of having to entertain the kids every day now that schools are coming to a close.



Thankfully, there are a lot of summer activities that you can turn to in times like these, and below are four of the best options when it comes to giving the whole family something to do.



Riding Holidays



If you’ve got children who are a little bit older, then a riding holiday can be a great option. You take the whole family, get out of the area for a bit, and head into the countryside for fun, relaxation and riding. Matt Williams, CEO of Freerein Riding Holidays Ltd, a riding holiday company, says that ‘when it comes to providing the whole family with an experience which is unique and entertaining, there are few better options than riding holidays”.



Play Tourist



There are a lot of places in the world which people come from all over to visit. In London, there are quite a few attractions which are labelled as tourist spots, but there’s no reason why a family can’t visit them even if they live in the area.



Go to the Tower of London, or Madame Tussaud’s. There are so many different options in the area for you to go and visit, and it gives the new experience to both you and your children. These places aren’t just for tourists, you know – they do offer a lot of exciting activities and things to look at.



Visit Museums



Cultivating an interest in the arts and history is something that can be done from a young age, which is why going to visit museums in the area can be a great way to entertain the family all at once. With a myriad of different locations to go to, and with each facility emphasising a different part of history, there’s going to be something for everyone.



When you factor in that the majority of museums are free to get into, and also have a variety of interactive exhibits, you start to understand why they are such a good idea for a day trip. You could visit one museum every day, and still have a week’s worth of things to do.



Spend Some Time Outdoors



With a selection of different parks and places to have picnics dotted around, it’s quite easy to find a location that could serve as an entire day away from home and technology. Take a picnic basket full of food, bring some summer activities like a football or a miniature Badminton set. There is so much to do.



Sometimes that doesn’t have to be massive costs or large amounts of ”stuff” to experience. In a lot of cases, a lazy day with the family surrounded by nature and other people is just the best activity possible. It’s easy, it’s inexpensive, and allows people to reconnect with each other.

