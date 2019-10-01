CHESHIRE based Clever Company are proud to introduce the all new CleverLink App, the first product of its kind which can control a specific inflatable hot tub.



The CleverLink App is simple to download onto any smart device and allows you to heat the CleverSpa inflatable hot tub remotely at the touch of a button.



Clever Company’s CEO, Peter McGuigan, said “Apps for traditional spas are not new but we are first to market with this product which will control an inflatable spa bringing luxury and convenience at a very reasonable price.

With the new CleverLink App, you can control your CleverSpa hot tub from work, at the shops, when you’re out with friends….. and have a blissfully warm, relaxing hot tub ready and waiting when you get home.”



Set the temperature, turn on the filter – even control the bubbles at a time convenient to you – all from your mobile phone or tablet remotely. Provided you have WiFi capability at home, CleverLink does the rest.*



Products available at B&Q include four CleverSpa hot tubs, two of which can be controlled by the CleverLink App, the CleverSpa Maevea 4 Person round hot tub and CleverSpa Corona 6 Person square hot tub.



You can warm up your CleverSpa hot tub wherever you are, whenever you feel like it. Download the CleverLink App, free from the App Store and Google Play today.



For more information about the company which is based in Runcorn please visit www.clevercompany.com



*Temperature increase will be 1.5 – 2.0 degrees C p/hr, depending on the ambient temperature.

