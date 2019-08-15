The Tower of London has posted an ingenious Twitter thread challenging users to see if they can break out of the historic castle.

Set in 1597, the task requires you to take on the role of a priest imprisoned in the Tower.

You’re kept in a small cell in the Salt Tower, which overlooks the River Thames, with a guard who spends hours every day outside the door.

But do you make conversation with your guard, and how do you do you negotiate your way out from there on?

Follow the thread below to see if you can break free.