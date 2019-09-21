An MP has described being threatened in the street by two “young lads” who saw him kissing his boyfriend goodnight.

Lloyd Russell-Moyle, MP for Brighton, Kemptown, said they also took his cap and put it in a bin.

The Labour/Coop politician posted about the incident on Twitter on Friday evening.

I was just walking down St James Street with my boyfriend and two staff members, as we walked into the bar I kissed my boyfriend good night and two young lads came up and started giving us lip about kissing and it being disgusting. I asked them if they were jelious — Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP 🌹🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@lloyd_rm) September 20, 2019

He tweeted: “I was just walking down St James Street with my boyfriend and two staff members, as we walked into the bar I kissed my boyfriend good night and two young lads came up and started giving us lip about kissing and it being disgusting. I asked them if they were jelious.

“They thretneded to hit me & as I walked in to the pub for safety, took cap and put in in the bin.

“My boyfriend didn’t feel safe to walk home and got a taxi. I’ve kissed lots of guys on St James, never had problem – hope this not a pattern, it’s scary.”

Mr Russell-Moyle was elected in 2017 with a majority of 9,868.