Boris Johnson is now odds-on to be gone by the end of the year by bookmakers.

The Prime Minister suffered a devastating blow following today’s landmark Supreme Court decision, and is now not expected to last the year.

Betfair price the odds of a General Election to happen this year at 4/9, and put a 2019 exit for Johnson at 10/11.

He is 8/5 to go next year and 4/1 to survive through to 2021.

A General Election looks a certainty this year

Betfair Spokesperson Katie Baylis said: “This morning’s historic decision from the Supreme Court has led to immediate calls for Boris Johnson to step down as PM and already on Betfair Exchange we’ve seen the odds of him being gone by the end of the year plunge to odds-on, at 10/11.

“A General Election looks almost a certainty this year at odds of 4/9, with no overall majority favoured at 8/11, while it’s also odds-on at 1/3 that the UK will not Brexit before the October 31st deadline, and a No-Deal Brexit is out to odds of 5/1.

“This morning’s events continue an unprecedented period of uncertainty in Westminster and we expect to see a massive amount of action on the Betfair Exchange political markets this afternoon and in the coming days.”

Ken Clare backed to replace Boris

Elsewhere, bookmarkers Betway have Ken Clarke as the favourite to replace Johnson.

The Father of the House is backed at 6/1 from 10/1 following the Supreme Court ruling.

Jeremy Corbyn is priced at 2/1, which Jo Swinson is 12/1 to take the reins.

Shortest-serving Prime Minister

Labour leader Corbyn has invited Johnson to consider his position today and become “the shortest-serving Prime Minister there’s ever been”.

His call was echoed by the SNP leader at Westminster Ian Blackford who declared: “We must be back in Parliament immediately.

“We want to get back to work. On the back of this, Boris Johnson must resign.”