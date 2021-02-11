Although millions of people have already been vaccinated, face coverings look set to remain a necessary requirement of everyday life for the foreseeable future. Described as one of the most powerful weapons at our disposal for slowing and preventing the spread of Covid-19, we pick the best face masks available to buy online.

(While face masks are proven to be effective, this article acts as a guide. Please continue to follow official guidelines and social distancing to remain safe and to prevent transmission).

Copper Clothing Four-Layer Copper Face Mask

Research suggests copper could be under-used in the fight against coronavirus. Compared to cloth or plastic masks, which can harbour the virus for days, face coverings infused with copper ions have been shown to destroy coronavirus in four hours, with early tests in South Korea suggesting this time can be reduced to 60 seconds. Copper infused products are also show to destroy 99.9 per cent of bacteria, fungi and viruses within hours of contact.

Pioneering the research and development behind copper-infused technology, Copper Clothing’s four-layer face mask is anti-microbial and copper-infused, blocking fine particular matter. It’s also re-usable, durable, and available in two sizes. £22.99.

Friendly Face Masks

Even for those of us without hearing difficulties, face masks can cause communication problems. For the 12 million people in the UK who are deaf or suffer from hearing loss, face coverings make everyday life almost impossible. Tackling this issue, Friendly Face Masks was set up to provide lip reading and hearing aid-friendly face coverings. They’re also proven effective in use with those suffering with Alzheimer’s. Each polypropylene

mask has a clear plastic section to cover the mouth, securing behind the head rather than over the ears, so those in need can still see your face without risk of virus transmission. £15.

Uniqlo AIRism Face Mask

Launched in the UK last October, four months later than in Japan, Uniqlo’s sell-out AIRism face mask is available in four sizes and three colours (black, white, grey). As well as having a triple-layer structure, the masks have anti-microbial and self-deodorising elements, ideal for wearing over long periods. They’re also machine washable at 40C, retaining 95 percent efficacy after 20 washes, sensibly priced at £9.90 for a pack of three.

Plumo Organic Linen Mask

Offering masks for adults and children, Plumo’s linen masks take advantage of the material’s natural anti-bacterial properties. Handmade from four layers of organic linen, in various colours, the masks are breathable, re-usable, and can be machine washed at 80-100C. Every sale also supports The Trussel Trust, a network of food banks providing emergency food and support to people in poverty in the UK. From £7.95.

SmartCover SmartMask

This SmartCover face mask is certified by a number of sources, including CE, meaning it’s recognised by the EEA legislations as a safe, secure mask to protect you and people around you. CE-certified masks are also considered as protective as Class I PPE equipment used in hospitals. As well as fitting comfortably, the mask has adjustable ear straps, is available in a selection of colours and patterns, and is dirt, water, and UV resistant. £17.50.

HALOLIFE Mesh Mask With Halo Nanofilter™ Technology

Initially designed to protect from pollution, the HALOmask uses a laboratory-tested proprietary nano filter material, made in Covid-free New Zealand. As well as blocking harmful airborne particulates, the masks are breathable with foam nose pads, adjustable ear loops, air-tight chin wraps, and have an ultra-thin filter that lasts for 200+ hours. From £18.31.

Pacamask Cotton Face Mask

While there’s much debate over the effectiveness of valved face masks, they’re best reserved for exercising, to be replaced with another, safer mask for general use. Pacamasks cloth face coverings are comfortable, reusable for up to 50 washes, and breathable. Made with antibacterial silver Ion fabric which kills 99 percent of bacteria, the masks are also suitable for glasses wearers due to their adjustable straps, allowing the mask to be tightened around the wearer’s nose. £17.99 (from £9.99, six or more).

Tabitha Eve Biodegradable Face Mask

Produced in response to the fact that billions of non-recyclable face coverings are being used all over the world, Tabitha Eve’s face masks are biodegradable and thus eco-friendly. As well as being reusable, the masks are ethically sourced and will naturally break down, made from organic cotton, bamboo, and natural rubber. £7.

WWF Panda Face Mask

With 100 percent of profits going to WWF-UK, to help fund vital conservation work on the ground around the world, WWF’s face coverings are made using sustainable, organic cotton, printed with the organisation’s unique panda print. Due to the environmental issues posed by disposable face masks, also impacting marine and wildlife habitats, WWF believe reusable face masks are the way forward. Fitting comfortably and double-layered, the masks can also be machine washed at 60C. £9.99.

GAP Full-Coverage Accordion Mask

One of the more popular styles, similar to the more typical disposable masks, Gap’s pleated accordion masks are made using soft, lightweight cotton, emblazoned with various patterns. These masks have a triple-layer construction, adjustable straps, and a wire addition at the nose, to adjust fit. They’re also reasonably priced and available in child and adult sizes, from packs of three to family packs. Gap has also donated 5,000 masks to The Princes Trust UK, following the Covid-19 outbreak. From £5.

Silk Satin Face Masks

Easily the most comfortable face coverings on the market, silk masks are also kinder to skin. While normal fabric face masks can cause acne and spots, silk lowers the chances of skin problems due to its cool, breathable nature, as well as causing less friction than cotton. It’s perhaps unsurprising that silk face masks are also some of the more expensive options, these silk satin face masks on Etsy are double layered with adjustable straps and priced from just £7.22 with free delivery.

Contrado Custom Face Masks

Printed onto high-quality soft, breathable fabric fitting to the contours of customers’ faces, Contrado produces custom face masks. Handmade in London, the face coverings can be embellished with artwork, designs, and logos, simple to upload and delivered quickly. A selection of sizes are available, and masks are available in packs of two or four. From £15 (pack or two).

Lancashire Textiles Kids Reusable Protective Face Mask

Although face masks aren’t strictly required for children under 11-years-old, they’re still recommended. Lancashire Textiles’ Kids Reusable Protective Face Masks are suitable for children aged up to five. Made with cotton-blend fabric, each double-layered mask features a playful design. Moreover, £1 will be donated to the NHS for each mask sold. £8.99.

Had some people asking about this face covering. It is @slanjkilts homeless tartan. Part of the sale proceeds go to support @shelterscotland You can find details here https://t.co/UwLjQRCHRY pic.twitter.com/rf4EKrRCaD — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 27, 2020

Slanj Kilts Homeless Tartan Face Covering

Modelled by Nicola Sturgeon, Slanj Kilts’ woolen face mask is being sold with 20 percent of the proceeds donated to Shelter Scotland. Fully adjustable and reusable, the tartan masks are made using 100 percent wool, backed with a breathable interlining fabric, available in a range of sizes. From £12.

Cats Protection Face Covering

Designed to reduce the need for disposable face masks, the Cats Protection face covering is emblazoned with a colourful design, comfortably fitting over the mouth and nose, to protect you while supporting our feline friends. For additional safety and hygiene, each cover is equipped with pockets to hold additional filters, while the mask is also accompanied by its own storage bag. £4.99.

Migrate Art Masks for Meals

Launched to help feed the UK’s homeless, Migrate Art has launched a collection of re-usable, reversible face masks in collaboration with 10 artists. Participating artists include the likes of Helen Beard, Mike Perry, and John Burgerman, with artwork on both the front and back of each mask. As well as being double-layered and machine washable, all net profits are donated to Refugee Community Kitchen. £19.99.

Respro Ultralight Anti Pollution Mask

Vented face masks have been popular amongst city cyclist since long before the Covid-19 outbreak. Their popularity has soared over the past year, however, now commonly used to prevent pollutants and the spread of coronavirus particles. While anti-pollution masks aren’t necessarily the most effective, they’re good for outdoor use when it’s possible to implement social distancing, particularly while commuting or exercising. Non ventilated masks are recommended indoors and for general use, however. Market leader, Respro’s ultralight mask is available in four sizes and uses a four-way technical stretch fabric, with a sturdy nose clip and two valves to improve airflow, reducing condensation build up. £46.99.

Skims Adult Seamless Knit Face Mask

Designed by Kim Kardashian West, of all people, these masks are taken from her Skims shapewear collection, made using comfortable, breathable fabric. With fewer pleats than typical face coverings, these masks are close-fitting, machine washable, and especially subtle, available in a variety of skin tones. £6.23.

OmniProtect Face Mask Pro

Described as “scientifically proven to continuously destroy coronavirus”, the OmniProtect face mask uses Livinguard’s technology on its inner and outer layers. This antiviral technology is also said to significantly decrease the risk of cross contamination from the masks onto hands and other surfaces. One wash each week is suggested, with antiviral properties lasting for up to 210 uses. £29.99.

Disposable 3-Layer Protective Face Masks

Worn by everyone, from bus drivers to Bernie Sanders, disposable face masks are some of the most popular coverings. Although they’re convenient and especially suitable for vulnerable groups, disposable masks aren’t currently recyclable via normal routes, and their single-use nature comes with environmental disadvantages. While government guidance currently errs towards favouring reusable cloth masks for general use, disposable masks do have their benefits. They’re budget-friendly (often sold in boxes of 50, but also sold in smaller quantities), available to buy almost everywhere, and they can be more convenient than cloth masks.

In terms of safety, N95 masks are technically the most effective, but health officials recommend saving them for frontline healthcare personal, as pandemics tend to significantly deplete their supply. Standard disposable face masks are a fine alternative, providing they have more than one layer, are woven with tight material, and fit properly. (Please, please, please cover your nose). These masks can filter large droplets and have moisture repellent outer layers, as well as helping to capture droplets exhaled by coughing, sneezing, or talking – ultimately helping to limit the spread of viral particles. From 10p, dependent on box size.