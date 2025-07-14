British Airways is adding routes to Rabat in Morocco and Graz in Austria to its winter schedule.

In an ever welcome widening of travel horizons, British Airways has announced two new short haul destinations from London Gatwick, to Rabat in Morocco and Graz in Austria. These will also operate year-round services – not always a given with new routes – and tickets now on sale for the forthcoming winter season.

Rabat will become the third destination in Morocco served by British Airways along with Marrakech and Agadir. While not as well know as either of those, or other destinations such at Casablanca and Tangier (a personal favourite), it is a wonderful place to visit, and in these days of over-tourism is delightfully crowd free.



Rabat, the capital city of Morocco, sits on the coast and is World Heritage Site and one of the four Imperial Cities of Morocco. There is plenty to see from the epic medieval Kashbah des Oudaïas, which stretches down to the sea, through a labyrinth of white-washed lanes with blue doors and windows, to the Chellah Necropolis and the impressive Mausoleum of Mohammed V.

Then there is the Ville Nouvelle where the French influence is particularly noticeable. This area of Rabat is spacious and peaceful, with tree lined boulevards and Parisian style cafes serving up French, Spanish and Moroccan food, and if all else fails a walk along the promenade to watch the fishermen is a wonderful way to while away an afternoon.

Flights to Rabat will operate from London Gatwick twice per week on Wednesdays and Sundays from 5 November with prices starting from £70 each-way, including taxes and carrier fees.

The city of Graz could almost not be more of a contrast, and brings BA’s Austrian network to four destinations, joining Vienna, Salzburg, and Innsbruck. There are currently no other direct flights operating between London and Graz.

While not that well known, and definitely off the mass tourist radar, Graz has one of the largest and most impressive old towns in Europe. At its heart is Hauptplatz, which is the medieval square, which is easily explored on foot and has many great restaurants and charming shops.

Attractions are a wonderful mix of almost mythical mitteleuropa with the Schlossberg and the Clock Tower among the most iconic sights and joined by the GrazMuseum, the Mohren Apotheke’s Theriak Museum, a Gothic Franciscan Church, and the Robert Stolz Museum. Fans of The Grand Hotel Budapest are going to love this place.

Flights to Graz from London Gatwick will operate three times per week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 21 November 2025 and prices start from £60 each-way, including taxes and carrier fees.

Flight Schedules:

LONDON GATWICK (LGW) TO GRAZ AIRPORT (GRZ)

Monday BA2864 dep LGW 08:10 – arr GRZ 11.30

BA2865 dep GRZ12:20 – arr LGW 13:40

Wednesday BA2864 dep LGW 07:25 – arr GRZ 10:45

BA2865 dep GRA11:45 – arr LGW 13:05

Friday BA2864 dep LGW 12:50 – arr GRZ 16:10

BA2865 dep GRZ 17:05 – arr LGW18:25

LONDON GATWICK AIRPORT (LGW) TO RABAT AIRPORT (RBA)

Wednesday BA2820 dep LGW 07:50 – arr RBA 12:05

BA2821 dep RBA 12:55 – arr LGW15:10

Sunday BA2820 dep LGW 07:10 – arr RBA 11:25

BA2821 dep RBA 12:15 – arr LGW14: 30

