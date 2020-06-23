A giant sculpture of Boris Johnson made from 6,277 pages of newsprint collected during the pandemic is set to go on show in a major new Mayfair exhibition.

Mohamed’s ‘old news’ sculpture has been selected to sit alongside works by 24 other artists whose pieces show a creative response to the Covid-19 isolation period.

More than 1,000 artists responded to the call for submissions, with an Old Masters style painting of loo roll and pasta and a hyperreal nurse painting also selected.

The artworks will be on show at Mayfair’s prestigious JD Malat Gallery from 1-8 July in Isolation Mastered.

