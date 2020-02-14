Male grooming is set to be a force to be reckoned with this year as blokes ditch the façade and embrace new beauty trends that are breaking down the classic gender-stereotypical walls.

John Lewis recently announced that it had sold so much men’s make-up during a trial it has decided to open a dedicated counter full-time.

Blokes bought a month’s worth of stock in a week at the Oxford Street store in London, demonstrating the insatiable demand for such products.

Grooming rooms

And it doesn’t stop there.

Grooming rooms that cater to the modern man are popping up at a rate of knots across the capital, borrowing traditional Turkish styles of barbering in a contemporary chic setting.

New on the scene is ADAM, a portfolio of grooming ateliers providing an oasis for men in their stylish and uncluttered shops.

A recent visit started with a consultation from both barber and barmaid on the hairstyle I would like and the drink I would most enjoy as we set out to achieve it.

Japanese whisky in hand I got a first-hand experience of the modestly priced Director’s Cut, which includes a consultation, wash, cut, dry, second wash, hot towel, friction scalp massage, dry, finish and style to signature treatments such as the Face Time and Skin Fade.

Rejuvenating experience

It was a rejuvenating experience.

The cut was professionally and precisely delivered, with my expertly trained barber taking time to get it right.

Once my hair had been cut, the following facial treatments left me feeling like a new man, with a thoroughly revived and refreshed complexion that was drained of the toxins and pollutants that can build with haste in central London.

I drank the last of my whisky as ADAM’s exclusive hair paste was being applied and the final touches were made.

An altogether blissful experience.

Services start from £25, head to the website to book: www.adamgroomingatelier.com