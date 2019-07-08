Whilst the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China creates a strong headwind for the region, this more challenging time is playing to Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD)’s strengths. Its focus on high-quality companies is being rewarded and it is climbing the performance league table once again… Read more

It is striking that, despite ABD’s improved relative performance and a low ongoing charges ratio (one of the lowest of its peers), ABD remains on one of the widest discounts versus its competitors (see page 7).

As it celebrates its 30th birthday, (ABD) can look back on a tumultuous but ultimately rewarding period for investing in Asia. The rise of China and the broadening of economic growth across the region has created whole new areas for ABD to invest in. Countries such as India and Vietnam, which feature in the portfolio, offer the prospect of above-average growth rates for years to come.

ABD aims to provide shareholders with a high level of capital growth through equity investment in the Asia Pacific countries, excluding Japan. ABD holds a diversified portfolio of securities in quoted companies spread across a range of industries and economies. ABD is benchmarked against the MSCI All Countries Asia Pacific ex Japan Index (in sterling terms).

NB: Marten & Co was paid to produce this note on Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trustand it is for information purposes only. It is not intended to encourage the reader to deal in the security or securities mentioned in this report. Please read the important information at the back of this note. QuotedData is a trading name of Marten & CoLimited which is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Marten & Co is not permitted to provide investment advice to individualinvestors categorised as Retail Clients under the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

