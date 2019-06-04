TRENDING:
HealthLifestyle

A third of adults who have dieted told no one because they were ‘ashamed’

June 4, 2019

A third of adults who have dieted told NO ONE about it because they were ‘ashamed’, according to a study.

Researchers found many of those who have changed their diet were worried about failing publicly, while others were embarrassed to be dieting in the first place.

Similarly, a third would rather diet alone than do it jointly with someone else.

And any talk of dieting is off limits for four in 10 – they rarely or never discuss their eating habits with their friends, colleagues or even their partner.

Commissioned by The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan, the research of 2,000 adults found 69 per cent of the population have been on a diet at one time or another.

The ‘shame’ of dieting combined with a lack of support are the reasons healthy eating plans often don’t work out.

Mark Gilbert, nutritionist at The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan, said: “Diet shouldn’t be a dirty word – no one should feel ashamed of changing their food intake to achieve their desired goals as long as the diet contains proper nutrition and their goals are appropriate for them.

“The fact is most people go on a diet at some point to lose weight. So, we have to be able to discuss this word if we are to properly address the current obesity crisis.

“Of course, everyone is different, so it makes sense to get the proper support to choose an appropriate diet, which will have a greater chance of success.”

The research also found many of those polled are fed-up with perpetually dieting and feeling like they’re not getting anywhere.

Forty per cent said they are ‘constantly’ on a cycle of eating healthily, eating unhealthily, eating healthily and so on.

But for many a lack of appealing ‘good’ food options often puts an end to their diet – or more specifically the plentiful selection of indulgent ‘bad’ foods.

Further to this, cake, pizza, along with fish and chips are the dishes likely to cause us to quit a diet.

The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan study carried out through OnePoll found our main requirements when choosing a diet are how easy it is to follow and how well it fits with our lifestyle.

Mark Gilbert added: “When deciding whether to go on a diet or which diet to choose, it is important to select one which suits you.

“It’s easy to be overwhelmed by the many options out there and this is where a diet consultant or your GP can help.

“They can suggest changes to your lifestyle which could make a significant difference to your quality of life.”

Jack is a business and economics journalist and the founder of The London Economic (TLE).He has contributed articles to The Sunday Telegraph, BBC News and writes for The Big Issue on a weekly basis.Jack read History at the University of Wales, Bangor and has a Masters in Journalism from the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Leave a Reply

People are talking about…

Cassette Boy trolls Boris Johnson’s leadership bid with this NSFW gem of a vid
May 17, 2019
How the global Youth Strike For Climate shows the future is bright
March 15, 2019
Refusals of FOI requests at record levels as government discloses less and less information
January 30, 2019
This Facebook comment about Jeremy Corbyn is going viral
237 Comments
May 31, 2017
List of MPs who voted to turn away 3,000 unaccompanied Syrian children
208 Comments
April 27, 2016

Latest Articles…

Liverpool star slams prospect of ‘phoney’ Boris Johnson as PM and warns he may not be able to visit city if he becomes PM
June 4, 2019
Statue of Trump tweeting on the toilet takes centre stage as protests begin
June 4, 2019
Around 400 Tommy Robinson supporters turned marched today to protest the jailing of the English Defence League (EDL) founder. One supporter threw a red flare on top of the court building and a Dr Pepper bottle was thrown at a police officer. Despite Tommy Robinson admitting contempt of court last Friday in breaching a temporary reporting restriction put in place to allow related cases not to be jepoardised, 400 of his fans brandished '#FreeTommy' placards.
Cressida Dick says the police will have “a very steep mountain to climb” under a no deal Brexit
June 4, 2019
How Minimum Coverage Can Lead to Higher Expenses
June 4, 2019