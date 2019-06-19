5 Ways to Earn Gift Cards While You Shop

47 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

Shopping is rewarding in itself, but what if you could actually get rewarded each time you spent money at your favorite store? With the right websites and mobile apps, you can earn cash and free gift cards just for shopping!

Earning gift cards means that you’ll be able to spend less of your money, and if you aren’t spending, you’re saving! Who could complain about getting paid to shop, all while keeping more money in their bank account?

Here are five different ways that you can earn gift cards while you shop.

1. Use Drop

Drop is an easy to use mobile app that lets members earn gift cards for the money that they already spend each day. To use the app, you’ll need to create a profile and then link a credit or debit card. Drop works by connecting purchases made on your linked card with offers that are available in the app.

The app also lets you choose your five favorite brands. There are tons of stores to choose from including:

Target

Walmart

Groupon

Trader Joe’s

Uber

Using Drop, you don’t have to worry about logging in, scanning receipts, or linking rewards cards from various stores. You simply link your card and shop. Drop does the rest of the work for you.

2. Join Ebates

Ebates is a well-known cashback, site that allows members to earn cash back and other rewards for shopping. As a new member, once you make your first purchase, you’ll earn a $10 gift card!

By using Ebates, you’re able to shop smartly and strategically. The website offers discounts up to 40% off, plus you’ll be alerted of any coupons or special offers to save you even more money.

Cash back is paid out quarterly, or you can choose to redeem your rewards for free gift cards.

Using Ebates is simple. You can shop through the website or the app. As soon as you make your first purchase, you’ll start earning cash back rewards. Ebates also offers a browser extension, ensuring that you never miss out on a cash back offer.

3. Use Ibotta When Grocery Shopping

Coupons and groceries go hand-in-hand, but not many people have the time to clip and sort coupons. The good news is that there are apps like Ibotta that offers money saving coupons without any of the manual work.

Ibotta gives you offers to save money on grocery store products. Before activating an offer, you must complete a short task, like watching a video clip. Once the offer is activated you go shopping and then upload your receipt. When your purchase is approved, you’ll receive your earnings within 48 hours.

Using Ibotta, you can choose to either be rewarded in cash back or in free gift cards. Ibotta offers gift cards to some of the top retailers, including Amazon, Starbucks, Home Depot, Apple, and dozens of others.

4. Download Shopkick

Shopkick rewards you for shopping both in-store and online. Each time you shop, you earn reward points known as “kicks.” Once you earn enough kicks, you can purchase from a wide selection of free gift cards.

Shopkick is unique in that you earn points for “checking in” at certain locations. You can also earn points for:

Scanning items in a store

Walking into a participating store

Visiting certain online shops

Linking your credit or debit card

Buying items with a linked card

To earn $1 in gift cards, you have to make 250 kicks. You’re required to have 1,250 kicks before you can redeem your points for a $5 gift card. But be aware that some gift cards can be redeemed for as low as 500 points.

5. Download the Honey Browser Extension

Honey is the best personal shopping assistant that you’ll ever have. Honey is a free Chrome extension that tracks your every shopping move. No matter if you’re shopping at Walmart, Zappos, or Aerie, Honey automatically applies the best coupon codes, ensuring that you’re getting the best price.

Gone are the days of searching for coupon codes, only to find that they don’t work. Honey only applies active and verified coupons to your purchases.

Making purchases also earns you points. Every 1,000 points that you earn gets you a free $10 gift card. With Honey, your online shopping experience will be even more convenient. You can shop with the peace of mind in knowing that you’re getting the best possible price, while also earning rewards for free gift cards.

Conclusion

As dreamy as it sounds, earning gift cards while you shop is a real thing! Using these five methods, you can earn cash and points towards gift cards, just for spending money that you already planned to spend.

