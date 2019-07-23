Police have charged a driver after methamphetamine valued at more than 200 million Australian dollars (£112 million) was found in a van that crashed into police cars parked outside a Sydney police station.

A Toyota HiAce van hit the cars outside Eastwood police station, causing significant damage to one car but injuring no-one, according to a police statement.

Some of the methamphetamine that was located in a van after it crashed into parked police vehicles in Sydney (NSW Police via AP)

Police stopped a van in a nearby suburb about an hour later, arrested a 28-year-old man and seized 273kg (602lbs) of crystal meth with an estimated street value of more than 200 million Australian dollars.

The man was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of drugs, negligent driving and not giving his details to police.

He was refused bail.

Watch Police capture drug kingpin hurling packs of heroin out of a car click here