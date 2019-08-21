Location: London
Salary: £28,000 – £30,000
Are you intelligent and ambitious? Are you looking for a new, exciting and challenging role? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, high performing team?
A global media company based near Baker Street are looking for an exceptional PA to support two of their highest level of director and also act as the rep for the busy, extremely fast-paced and fun floor. This is a super creative, vibrant and friendly team!
This company really value their staff engagement, they’re super sociable and constantly going on exciting staff nights out. They encourage a hot desking environment so you can get to know everyone on your floor, they also have a stunning staff roof terrace/ breakout area.
Duties include
- Book and coordinate travel for two Directors and occasionally for team
- Assisting with expenses in multiple currencies
- Preparing materials for meetings
- Meeting coordination – arranging internal and external meetings Organising and coordinating team off sites and away days
- Assisting with company events
- Preparing and updating business reports
The successful PA will
- Have 2 + years’ experience in a similar role within a fast-paced environment
- Be highly organised with excellent prioritisation and multitasking skills and the ability to field multiple requests
- Be highly collaborative and a real team player
- Have a proactive and can do attitude
If you’re looking for your next step in a collaborative, friendly and sociable firm please apply now!
