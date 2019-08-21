Location: London

Salary: £28,000 – £30,000

Are you intelligent and ambitious? Are you looking for a new, exciting and challenging role? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, high performing team?

A global media company based near Baker Street are looking for an exceptional PA to support two of their highest level of director and also act as the rep for the busy, extremely fast-paced and fun floor. This is a super creative, vibrant and friendly team!

This company really value their staff engagement, they’re super sociable and constantly going on exciting staff nights out. They encourage a hot desking environment so you can get to know everyone on your floor, they also have a stunning staff roof terrace/ breakout area.

Duties include

Book and coordinate travel for two Directors and occasionally for team

Assisting with expenses in multiple currencies

Preparing materials for meetings

Meeting coordination – arranging internal and external meetings Organising and coordinating team off sites and away days

Assisting with company events

Preparing and updating business reports

Organising and coordinating team off sites and away days

Assisting with company events

Preparing and updating business reports

The successful PA will

Have 2 + years’ experience in a similar role within a fast-paced environment

Be highly organised with excellent prioritisation and multitasking skills and the ability to field multiple requests

Be highly collaborative and a real team player

Have a proactive and can do attitude

If you’re looking for your next step in a collaborative, friendly and sociable firm please apply now!