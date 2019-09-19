Location: London

Salary: £40,000

A rapidly growing, market leading Fintech organisation are looking for not one, but two star PA’s to support their high-level directors in the buzzy London office!

This company has a real start up, techy vibe in the office, the directors you will be supporting for this role are very successful and extremely busy! The firm are the market leader in their area and have offices globally, you will be joining a fast-paced, friendly and high achieving team. This is a really exciting opportunity to join a growing organisation in their early stages!

Your PA duties will include:

Multiple diary management

End to end global travel arrangements

Building excellent stakeholder relationships, internally and externally

Producing PowerPoint presentations

Arranging internal and external events

The successful PA will:



Have 3+ years’ experience supporting at Director level

Ideally have experience in Financial Services or FinTech

Have intermediate MS Office skills

Have a can do, proactive attitude

Be excited about the prospect of joining an upcoming, fast-paced and vibrant firm!

If you’re a star PA looking for your next step please apply today!