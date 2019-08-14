RelatedPosts No Content Available

Jobs in London: Executive Assistant to Partners

The Maine Group brings you the best jobs in London. We are recruiting for the following role: Executive Assistant to Partners

Location: London

Salary: £42,000 – £45,000

Posted:14th Aug 2019

Job Ref: CS/26768

Contact: carly.stephens@maine-tucker.co.uk

More info: https://www.themainegroup.co.uk/jobs/293a-executive-assistant-to-partners

Job description

Located in a prestigious building in the City with panoramic views across London are a prestigious investment banking advisory firm looking for a star Executive Assistant!



This is a dream role for a Partner level EA to work in a busy and extremely dynamic environment with a great company culture, amazing perks and a high level and varied workload! You will be an expert in scheduling international travel as well as full and complex diary management and being the ‘go-to’ person for your allocated senior executives.



Along with the fantastic culture and variety in your work you will also be joining a small, collegiate team of friendly and engaging EA’s who will make your working day a dream by supporting you with help when your workload is high and will be a source of fun and laughter when the going gets tough!



You will be commercially savvy and slick in your approach with proven experience working in the demanding world of boutique financial services or similar corporate environment.

Your EA duties will include:

– Provide a high level EA support at Partner level on a 1:3 basis

– Arrange a high volume of international travel, supporting visas and all associated logistics – don’t forget the time zones!

– Producing detailed and intricate itineraries

– Build excellent relationships with all stakeholders to ensure the ongoing success of the firm

– Process expenses for your team in a timely and efficient manner

– Act as gatekeeper and deal with first line queries for your team

– Support your colleagues by covering their work when the business requires

– Update the system with



An excellent academic background coupled with first rate interpersonal skills are required along with demonstrable experience supporting at senior level with a ‘nothing is too much trouble’ approach!



If you think you have what it takes to join this prestigious firm and know you can make yourself indispensable to these partners, then apply today!

More Jobs in London

For more London Jobs, see our Jobs page here.