MTR/ CS/26768

Location: London

Salary: £42,000 – £45,000

Located in a prestigious building in the City with panoramic views across London are a prestigious investment banking advisory firm looking for a star Executive Assistant!

This is a dream role for a Partner level EA to work in a busy and extremely dynamic environment with a great company culture, amazing perks and a high level and varied workload! You will be an expert in scheduling international travel as well as full and complex diary management and being the ‘go-to’ person for your allocated senior executives.

Along with the fantastic culture and variety in your work you will also be joining a small, collegiate team of friendly and engaging EA’s who will make your working day a dream by supporting you with help when your workload is high and will be a source of fun and laughter when the going gets tough!

You will be commercially savvy and slick in your approach with proven experience working in the demanding world of boutique financial services or similar corporate environment.

Your EA duties will include:

Provide a high level EA support at Partner level on a 1:3 basis

Arrange a high volume of international travel, supporting visas and all associated logistics – don’t forget the time zones!

Producing detailed and intricate itineraries

Build excellent relationships with all stakeholders to ensure the ongoing success of the firm

Process expenses for your team in a timely and efficient manner

Act as gatekeeper and deal with first line queries for your team

Support your colleagues by covering their work when the business requires

Update the system with

An excellent academic background coupled with first rate interpersonal skills are required along with demonstrable experience supporting at senior level with a ‘nothing is too much trouble’ approach!

If you think you have what it takes to join this prestigious firm and know you can make yourself indispensable to these partners, then apply today!