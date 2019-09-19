MTR/CS26549
Location: London
Salary: £35,000 – £42,000
The company
A Media & Intelligence company that combine nearly 200 years of experience with a completely modern and fresh approach and a technology focused mentality! Based in a world famous building near London Bridge. The culture here is incredible! When you walk in to the stunning modern space, the first thing you notice is the buzz from the young, fun and dynamic team working in an open plan set up.
The second is the panoramic views of London from the floor to ceiling windows! Step inside to learn more and you realise this is just the icing on the cake of working for this company! As EA to the CEO & CFO you will be working at the highest level of influence within this amazing brand.
You!
To be successful here, you will;
- Have a professional and highly engaging manner
- Be extremely organised and love providing detailed EA support
- Solid EA experience at Director level
- Possess emotional intelligence and the ability to navigate complexity under pressure
The role
Your duties will include:
- Full EA support to a dynamic and charismatic CEO
- Similar level of support for the demanding and charming CFO
- Support with organising and preparing for board meetings
- Manage two extremely fast paced global diaries and all associated travel and logistics – ensuring they don’t need to even think about the detail so they can focus on the big picture
- Chasing, collating, distributing board reports and creating high quality board packs
- Being an ambassadorial gate keeper and ensuring the projection of a high quality and engaged Senior office
If you can see yourself taking on this exciting new challenge and are excited by the duties listed, then call today and don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity!!
Leave a Reply