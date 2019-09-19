MTR/CS26549

Location: London

Salary: £35,000 – £42,000

A Media & Intelligence company that combine nearly 200 years of experience with a completely modern and fresh approach and a technology focused mentality! Based in a world famous building near London Bridge. The culture here is incredible! When you walk in to the stunning modern space, the first thing you notice is the buzz from the young, fun and dynamic team working in an open plan set up.

The second is the panoramic views of London from the floor to ceiling windows! Step inside to learn more and you realise this is just the icing on the cake of working for this company! As EA to the CEO & CFO you will be working at the highest level of influence within this amazing brand.

To be successful here, you will;

Have a professional and highly engaging manner

Be extremely organised and love providing detailed EA support

Solid EA experience at Director level

Possess emotional intelligence and the ability to navigate complexity under pressure

Full EA support to a dynamic and charismatic CEO

Similar level of support for the demanding and charming CFO

Support with organising and preparing for board meetings

Manage two extremely fast paced global diaries and all associated travel and logistics – ensuring they don’t need to even think about the detail so they can focus on the big picture

Chasing, collating, distributing board reports and creating high quality board packs

Being an ambassadorial gate keeper and ensuring the projection of a high quality and engaged Senior office

If you can see yourself taking on this exciting new challenge and are excited by the duties listed, then call today and don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity!!