MTR/CS26835

Location: London

Salary: Negotiable

A UK based professional services firm with huge influence in London are looking for an experience and high-level Company Secretariat Assistant.

You will join a friendly, small but well established and successful team providing company administration services to a significant portfolio of clients.

The successful Company Secretariat Assistant will:

Be part or fully ICSA qualified

Have a proven track record providing Company Secretary services in a professional services environment

Have experience with Blueprint OneWorld

Have dealt with company compliance and monitoring

Your new role will involve:

Managing a portfolio of UK companies

Preparing minutes and resolutions

Maintaining statutory books

Filing change of addresses

Supporting with the formation of UK companies

Preparing and submitting confirmation statements, officer changes, changes of company names and share transfer and allotments

If you’re an experienced Company Secretary with experience in professional services and you’re looking for your next move in a professional and friendly organisation please apply now.