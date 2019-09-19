MTR/CS26835
Location: London
Salary: Negotiable
A UK based professional services firm with huge influence in London are looking for an experience and high-level Company Secretariat Assistant.
You will join a friendly, small but well established and successful team providing company administration services to a significant portfolio of clients.
The successful Company Secretariat Assistant will:
- Be part or fully ICSA qualified
- Have a proven track record providing Company Secretary services in a professional services environment
- Have experience with Blueprint OneWorld
- Have dealt with company compliance and monitoring
Your new role will involve:
- Managing a portfolio of UK companies
- Preparing minutes and resolutions
- Maintaining statutory books
- Filing change of addresses
- Supporting with the formation of UK companies
- Preparing and submitting confirmation statements, officer changes, changes of company names and share transfer and allotments
If you’re an experienced Company Secretary with experience in professional services and you’re looking for your next move in a professional and friendly organisation please apply now.
