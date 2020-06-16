Set to span multiple countries and stadiums, with the final held at Wembley, Euro 2020 was set to be the biggest yet. The competition has since been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, also putting the remainder of the year’s football season on hold. In celebration of Euro 2020, Yard Sale Pizza were also set to collaborate with Mangal II in Dalston.

While Euro 2020 remains cancelled, the Premier League is set to return this week – as Aston Villa host Sheffield United, and Manchester City host Arsenal tomorrow evening (Wednesday 17th June) – and the Yard Sale x Mangal II collaboration will go ahead.

As of Wednesday 17th June, Yard Sale Pizza will be kicking off its own festival of football, including weekly giveaways from Classic Football Shirts, a limited-edition t-shirt, and more prizes to be won through a series of social media competitions. The pizzeria will also serve ‘The Mangoal II’. Starting with one of Yard Sale’s double-fermented dough bases, the pizza will be topped with tomato sauce spiked with Aleppo chilli, sumac-infused onions, Turkish Çökelek cheese, Mangal’s lamb Adana kofte, and finished with garlic sauce. The pizza will be available in 12” and 18” sizes (£11.50 / £21.90) and there will also be a ‘Matchday Spesh’ combo deal, which includes an 18” pizza and four cans of Efes (£29.99).

Together with Classic Football Shirts, Yard Sale will also be giving away four classic 90s home shirts from their local London clubs each week in a charity raffle. Raffle tickets to enter the giveaways will be sold on the restaurant’s merch store for £1 and customers who enter will be in with the chance of winning Kanu’s Arsenal shirt from 98-99; a Klinsmann Spurs shirt from 97-98; a Lampard West Ham shirt from 97-98; and a Leyton Orient shirt from 99-00. Full details on which days these shirts will be raffled will be announced on Yard Sale Pizza’s Instagram from June 17th onwards. All money raised through the raffle tickets will go the charity Football Beyond Borders.

‘The Mangoal II’ will be available from Yard Sale Pizza Clapton, Finsbury Park, Walthamstow, Leytonstone, and Hackney Road. Further information can be found here.

